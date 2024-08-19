I’m going back to Switzerland in November, you’re welcome to come with me.

And here’s why I’m going back, even though I was just there in July! It’s because so many people have asked me to take them there.

After seeing this photo of what came out of my blood, in the INUSpheresis blood filtration treatment, not approved or available in North America.

The Swiss Mountain Clinic is my “home away from home,” and I love going there for a liver detox every year, since I discovered them in a research tour of 20 clinics all over the world, in 2011.

Amazingly, given that Swiss Everything tends to be more expensive, a stay there is less than at many FAR inferior clinics (including some in Tijuana). And far higher quality, for that lower price!

In our first-week stay, we get 20 diagnostics and treatments, and our lodging and meals right on site. You’re served beautiful 3-course meals perfectly prepping us to have a very productive liver flush.

To renew our liver and gallbladder, clean up our blood, gastrointestinal tract, and kidneys–to leave feeling fantastic.

When I got back in July, from leading a retreat with 43 people, I showed the photo and video of what came out of my blood in the INUSpheresis treatment:

Which filters your blood of glyphosate (Roundup), plastics, metals, solvents, pathogenic proteins like spike protein, and more.

I couldn’t believe what came out of my blood, given how healthy I eat. We all have toxic exposures, though. No North American facility has this treatment technology, as I do not believe Canadian and American regulatory agencies have approved it–

–but 10 clinics in Europe offer it. So we’re going back in November because so many people were interested in doing this treatment after seeing the results of my own blood filtration.

I feel like a million bucks since doing INUSpheresis, twice! It was a few days later, when I’d flown back home, that I realized how EXTRA great I felt. (At first, I got a minor rash, with all the toxins flooding out of me.)

WHO and EU signed a contract in Feb 2023, to impose vaccine passports. Then they announced in Jan 2024 that they wouldn’t be implementing them until May of 2025.

While I don’t know if they’ll pull off May 2025 vax passports–I doubt it!--they’ve taken down those articles on their respective websites–just in case, SOON is definitely the time to go.

If you can’t come with me Nov 10-24, I will have other colleagues leading retreats at the Swiss Mountain Clinic, so you can keep checking the page for when their two-week dates line up with your schedule, and go with them if you prefer.

(At the time of this writing, I have several colleagues planning to run retreats, but we haven’t got them up on the page yet.)

It really helps to be there with a native English-speaking leader of the retreat. At least one of my colleagues leading a retreat there has done it before.

You can come for one week, but I hope you’ll try to come for two weeks, because after the diagnostics and meeting with one of the doctors, your SECOND week will be tailored to your specific health needs.

Plus there’s a discount for a second week. Plus, remember, you have a day of flying on both ends. I’m telling you now, you will not want to leave, after the first week!

Here’s the page for exact prices and more details. Plan on about $6K for a week, and a bit less for a second week.

This does not include INUSpheresis, which you can learn more about when you get to the clinic and decide to do it there.

When I went, I wasn’t sure I was going to do it. Then I asked many questions, and saw at least 6 of our retreat attendees do it, and the nurse assigned to me said he’d hit my arm vein that others have said has scar tissue, the first time.

Which he accurately did, on both of my INUSpheresis treatments! I found it easy and non-stressful. I literally sat there watching my blood be filtered right in front of my eyes for 2 ½ hours.

We aren’t sure the price of INUS yet, because the dollar has weakened significantly against the Swiss franc, and we hope that by the time we go in November, the dollar strengthens, which would make your treatments cost less.

But everyone needs a good liver flush. We’re also going to take some hikes–you’ll be in one of the most beautiful places in the world, with a temperate climate even in winter, very little snow, and clean air and water up in the Alps.

So the R&R and hikes on your own or with the group may be one of your favorite things about Swiss Mountain Clinic. Or just sitting out on the balcony of your room, or on the 2nd floor with others outside the dining room, looking at the gorgeous view.

One hike they’ll take us to, 15 minutes away: you can hike for 45 minutes up to a little Italian village that has been there for hundreds of years. Or take the gondola up, to walk around and see the clinic. We all take the gondola back down.

(Some of our hikers in July went past the village and found other little villages older than anything in North America!)

After your liver flush, we’ll enjoy a Gala Dinner evening, the only thing you’ll want to bring dressier clothes for. It’s a live-music concert and a four-course meal, a very European experience. You’ll also be taken down into the closest town that tourists like, for shopping and walking around a lake.

Professional chefs make all your food, beautifully plated, and there’s absolutely no work involved, to get an amazing comprehensive detox during your stay there.

You stay in a room overlooking the gorgeous Calanca Valley, and all the treatments and meals are just a few steps away, using an elevator in the 7-story building.

You get a package of diagnostics, consultations with one of the four doctors who run the clinic, and many treatments and diagnostics for parasites, heavy metal levels, your mineral levels, your heart rate variability, and much more.

In your free time, when you don’t have a treatment scheduled or a meal going on, you can take sauna sessions daily, get on the Bemer mat twice a daily, and the vibration plate. They also have multiple great gyms, which I used every day, and you’ll love.

Some of your treatments are an excellent colon hydrotherapy session, liver hyperthermia, live blood analysis, and many other treatments too numerous to mention, some of which are not available in North America.

But they’re on the page about the retreat. You can email Helen with questions, or book a call with her if you prefer.

For me, best of all is getting to know each of you. Please feel free to “pick my brain” while you’re there, with me or with whatever doctor or influencer runs the retreat you choose, who will be hosting in the coming months.

This retreat is not inexpensive, but it’s the least expensive one I found worldwide, in researching at 20 clinics around the world. And it’s the most high-quality program I’ve ever found.

Plus Dr. Petra Wiechel is hands-down the best doctor I’ve ever known. The doctors here are not your average functional medicine doctors who just run labs and prescribe pills.

They are deeply educated about what a good liver-detox preparation diet is, and a good liver flush, what the lifestyle changes are that lead to a healthy, disease-free life, and they live what they preach; they walk the talk.

And the food their chefs serve meet their rigorous standards for a highly productive liver flush … but you’ll be amazed at how delicious and beautiful the food you eat is!

I hope to see you at the Malpensa Airport, which is MXP, in Milan, on Sunday, November 10! Or the 17th, if you’re coming only for the second week.

You can choose a one or two-week stay.

But for the chronically ill wanting concierge medicine, consider a three-week stay, staying past our two weeks together.

Those considering a one- or two-week stay, you can book a call with Helen, who has worked for me for 8 years, and has been to the clinic for the liver flush.

If you have significant illness to address and are considering a three-week stay, contact the clinic directly.

We collect a $1,000 transferable but non-refundable deposit, because when the retreat is full, we are not able to promote it late in the game again to fill your spot, so please book your retreat only if you’re serious about it.

We will have a personal chauffeur driving us the 90 minutes from the airport to the clinic, and back. This is complimentary, as long as you arrive on Sunday and leave on Sunday.

If you arrive at a different time, you’ll pay for a car that the clinic will order for you.

For a discount, choose a double-occupancy room, or much better yet, bring a friend or spouse who would love Swiss Mountain Clinic.

If you don’t have one to bring, you can still choose double occupancy, and we’ll assign you a same-sex roommate.

You save money choosing double occupancy, and we’ve also negotiated a discount for your second week at the clinic, where you’re given a protocol based on your diagnostics and what you tell the doctor in your consultations.

I highly encourage you to come for two weeks if you can, because remember, there’s a long flight at either end of that stay at the clinic. On the flight to Milan, you’ll leave on Saturday, to arrive Sunday morning, because you’ll have a 6- to 9-hour time change

There’s a FB group called Swiss Mountain Clinic Friends that you can request to join, to ask us questions. Most people in that group have already been to the clinic with me, so it’s a good resource.

Remember, if you have questions, look at the page, and write Helen or book a call with her.

I can’t wait for this trip–and I hope to see you in November, or if that doesn’t work, I will have colleagues adding their dates soon!

If you’d like to see this article in video form, here it is:

As we Americans say about Switzerland, the hills are alive!

