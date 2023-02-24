Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C Love's avatar
C Love
Feb 24, 2023

Ideas to share...

1. Wear a fashionable medical alert i.d. bracelet that has been custom engraved on the back side with DO NOT VACCINATE. They cost $30 on Amazon, many styles.

If available, also engrave the phone number(s) of a person who can provide health history & health choices to a Dr. or hospital on your behalf, if admitted unconscious. Ask them to keep the details in their cell phone to access asap if a call is received while away from the written pages you've given them.

2. Am hoping to find a Dr. willing to sign a DO NOT VACCINATE document that can be presented upon seeking health services in other offices. May have to create our own and have several copies in the car to hand out where needed.

Personally avoid all Dr's as much as possible, but, my life has been saved, several times, by them as well. So, it's important we all learn & prepare as much as possible, in all ways possible, and support the choices of friends & family.

Reply
Share
1 reply
LJ's avatar
LJ
Feb 24, 2023

If they do, I promise I will sue them. Vaccine manufacturers have liability protection but hospitals and doctor do not.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture