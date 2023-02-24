If you have to present to a hospital, you can choose “deny” or “do not accept” on the ridiculously long form, in a tiny point size, that you’re given, on an iPad. Which nobody can (or will) read.

Just say no. I think people say yes, because they think if they don’t, they’ll be denied their procedure.

The form may be something to the effect of giving hospital staff permission to do whatever they “deem necessary,” while you’re “under.”

You’ve probably noticed: some people deem it “necessary” that you be injected, whether you want to be, or not. They’re fully aware that if you wanted to be, you would be.

I’ve now had several people write me about their surgical experience. While I do not have the ability to research these anecdotes, I want to share their experiences with you, and some ideas:

1. One got appendicitis, and came out and has had shingles outbreaks ever since. He has not asked for his medical records; I don’t think he really wants to know.

Shingles is a common vaccine adverse event. It’s not “proof positive,” because it’s also evidence of immune suppression. Surgery and anaesthesia also suppress your immune system. (Which is why we help people detoxify twice a year—which really helps before or after a significant medical procedure.)

2. One went for a medical procedure, said NO (or “Deny,” or whatever) on the intake form, to whatever long-ass thing she was given to sign, and nobody said a word. They probably didn’t even check. She was still able to obtain the medical care she was seeking.

3. One went in for a surgical procedure, and suspected from symptoms afterward that she was vaccinated against her will. She asked to look at her medical records, and sure enough, a Covid vaccine was administered while she was under general anaesthesia.

Apparently our suspicions are not unfounded.

So, just remember to know your rights, exercise them, and don’t submit to procedures and products against your will.

You have the right to see your medical records, and they can’t bill your insurance for the Covid vaccine, if they don’t put it in your medical chart.

So, ask for it.

Also, tell your healthcare team right before the procedure that you will want to see your medical chart after the procedure. This, by itself, may be enough to stop them from pushing a product on you that you don’t want.

And, because you may be asked whether you are vaccinated, may I recommend you prepare yourself for this possibility, and be prepared to reply without any emotion at all?

Perhaps with a question, instead of an answer. Like, “Don’t I have HIPAA rights, to keep my medical choices private?”

This, all by itself, may cause them to tag you with the new IPT code designating you as unvaccinated. Via other means, the U.S. seems to know exactly who is, and is not, vaccinated, given their statistics showing 81% of us getting one or more shots.

However, you could also say, “I do not want a medical code applied to my vaccination status, please, when I am standing on my right to medical privacy.”

There’s also the possibility, for those of you for whom this does not violate your moral code, of just saying YES—yes, I got the Covid vaccines. It’s highly unlikely they’ll demand you prove you got them from the CVS, before you’re wheeled into an O.R.

(Got any better ideas? If so, please share in comments.)

