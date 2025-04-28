Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
Apr 28, 2025

Here's something gates wants to coat produce with:

Bill Gates's Apeel Organic Fruit Coating is Listed as a Herbicide/Fungicide, it's Ingredients Are Hidden & You Need to Wash your Hands With Soap & Water After Touching it. They Are Defiling the Food Chain: https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-86716393 [1:25mins]

Wanda Breighner
May 1, 2025

I’ve looked at the towers to grow food which is basically hydroponics. Aren’t the plants fed with a mix of chemical fertilizers? Asking to learn

