I’m sure you read about the insurance company denying 37% of claims while paying its CEO $20M a year. When the CEO was shot, in NYC, by an angry policy holder.

I have something very uplifting and exciting to share with you today. It’s not exactly health insurance, but it’s better, and serves the same purpose.

And it “counts” as your health insurance in 46 states. I mean, it’s not just a little better; it’s a lot better.

To the point where my daughter is in California, and is considering choosing Crowd Health, and just paying the tax penalty for being “uninsured.”

It’s that much better, than the high-deductible, high-premium, deny-deny-deny health insurances.

I haven’t even experienced the health-insurance denials, as I keep paying and paying, without claims. (That’s the goal, anyway, right?)

(Since the last doctor I went to delivered my last son, who is turning 25 years old, I am blessed to not have claims. I’ve been going to a chiropractor since a car accident 10 months ago, but that’s a claim on car insurance.)

And even if you’re doing the preventative lifestyle things like I am–we all get in the car, right? And driving is both necessary, and also unavoidably dangerous.

For a number of years, I switched to one of the faith-based health-share programs. I never really used it, except the one time I tried to claim lab tests for my annual hormone visit, I think they paid $30, or 20%.

And I had to pay upfront, and seek reimbursement. After thousands I’d paid to them, for several years.

But like I said, good nutrition, exercise, and herbs won’t be enough if we’re in a car accident.

So, CROWD HEALTH is maybe the coolest thing I’ve discovered in the last year.

They’re a crowd-funded healthcare solution, where every month you’re asked for a donation for other members’ healthcare needs.

(And there’s a maximum you’ll ever be asked for. For me and John, it’s well under $500 a month, all-in. The monthly administrative fee, plus the donations to other members. Sometimes it’s less than that, but it can’t be more than that.)

That’s only $150/mo more than we were paying for Christian Ministries, where we had to pay first and get reimbursed, most of my one claim was denied, and our deductible annually was $7,500!

And their 10,000+ members are mostly health nuts like you. So the super unhealthy aren’t making YOUR prices go through the roof. They have a limit on weight, like 220 for women and 250 for men.

And you can’t be a smoker. I can’t explain this, but they don’t care if you vape, or smoke weed–just cigarettes.

So again, there’s a cap on how much they’ll ask you for. Based on how many people you are signing up. John and I have ALWAYS said yes, when asked.

If you mostly say yes, you’re “green rated,” which means anytime YOU have a claim?

It’s going to be yes. To the end. Even if your claim is a million dollars.

They pay fast. They have covered over 99.9% of the 15,000 claims they’ve had!

And, if you can’t pay sometimes, you don’t have to. It’s voluntary. If you can’t always contribute, that’s okay.

Just try to stay “green” rated instead of red, where you’re a lower priority!

You can go to functional medicine doctors or integrative doctors for a valid claim, and you can spend $300 a year for preventative care.

What you pay might be going to fund the needs of a NICU preemie baby.

Or a little girl who broke her leg. Or someone’s dad who has leukemia. I LOVE that my money goes directly to a family who needs it.

The overhead the company keeps is so low, that they weren’t profitable until their third year.

What a breath of fresh air, when United Healthcare’s CEO was making $20M/year, and denying 37% of claims.

But Crowd Health is Bitcoin-backed instead of dollar-backed. And when a company is Bitcoin-backed, I trust them FAR more than those staying in the dollar that is consistently losing value.

So if you’re in the market for a better healthcare solution, check Crowd Health out. If you use code ROBYN, your cost is just $99/mo per person for the first three months.

Enjoy! I think you’ll find Crowd Health to be a much better solution than what you’ve got now.

No more $7,500 deductibles and lousy coverage! Crowd Health’s deductible is only $500!

Whether you check out Crowd Health or not, I recently learned that many insurance companies just deny claims, and some even train their staff to deny claims three times. That way, the only claims they have to deal with are people who are persistent enough to come back a fourth time.

So, be the squeaky wheel, because apparently that gets the grease. I did not know this, until all the uproar about the insurance executive, and how bad insurance has gotten. But, I’ve had other kinds of insurance policies deny my claims, and I just nagged them until they paid my claim.

Just a side note, coverage does not extend to those aged 65+ currently. They say they should have it by the end of the year. It’s just navigating Medicare regulations that is holding that up.

So you can reach them at JoinCrowdHealth.com, tell them Robyn sent you, and get three months for just $99/month per person, and I hope you’re as happy with this company as I am!

