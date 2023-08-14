Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

ViaVeritasVita's avatar
ViaVeritasVita
Aug 14, 2023Edited

36 years ago we moved from semi-rural into a rather 'posh' suburb--only because here were fine schools and the early 19th C. stone farmhouse husband had always wanted. With what came to be known as soccer moms all around, I wanted ensure that my own children knew where their food came from--the sweating under hot sun in high humidity, the blisters from hoeing. Two hated it; one did not. One said, "I don't need to do this--I'm never going to be a gardenist!" And guess what? They all became 'gardenists', even while living in cities (one found desk drawers out for trash, took them home to her apartment, filled them with dirt and planted grass seed. Just to have something green of her own. That was also the one who did not hate the hard work. One is now working in Japan, and by making connections to her students, gets to go to their relatives' gardens to work in the soil. And is repaid with produce. This was the 'never a gardenist', btw.

Greg Pilcher
Aug 14, 2023Edited

Robyn, I've seen others express doubts about hydroponic systems, warning us that supermarket produce (e.g., tomatoes) grown that way not only often tastes bland but also lacks many of the essential nutrients that make them good for us. They explain that's because they're not grown in soil and can't take up nutrients that confer the health benefits we've traditionally gotten from farm-grown produce (especially organically farmed produce grown without pesticides and herbicides). Instead, they explain that hydroponically-grown food is fertilized with chemicals that may or may not cause health problems and isn't as nutritious as produce grown in actual dirt. I wonder what you think about that view.

