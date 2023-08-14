Lately, I’ve been growing my own food, indoors, in what I call my Green Smoothie Tower.

I started with a “tower,” but friends of GreenSmoothieGirl complained it was too expensive.

So we did more research and negotiated a much better priced deal with Lettuce Grow, with your whole first Farmstand, up to 36 ports in it, including a full set of baby plants to get you started.

I’ve gardened since I was a little girl, and wherever we moved, my dad being an officer in the U.S. Air Force, we grew a large garden. I had to pull 500 weeds every morning. I didn’t plan or plant the garden; I just did the “grunt work!”

But not everyone has space for a garden, since most live in apartments, condos, and homes governed by strict HOA’s.

So even though it might seem strange to have a contraption growing vertically, it’s pretty great to have a Green Smoothie Tower right in my house, to cut kale, chard, collards, spinach, and basil, to throw in the blender.

And Lettuce Grow agreed in my negotiation with them, to send you free baby plants (or “seedlings”) to fill your first Farmstand!

Make sure to get in on the special offer, which will motivate you to get your Farmstand out of the box, and get it growing your food!

A quart a day of green smoothie is the best way I know to stave off all the modern diseases of affluence.

Sure, a giant platter of salad every day is a great way to go, but a smoothie gets an entire giant platter of greens into your daily diet, and without oils and salad dressing. Just 100% whole plant foods.

Including fruit, which you’ve been indoctrinated to think of as “sugars,” but which are in fact the highest-vibration foods on the planet, not to mention delicious.

Not to mention fiber, both soluble and insoluble–fruits are some of the most perfect foods on Earth, as well as the most delicious.

I haven’t written the post yet, about why I don’t get colonoscopies (which will NOT be medical advice) but the short version is, I don’t get them for two reasons.

One, my diet is 80% high-fiber plant foods, and 99% plant-based in general–putting me at extremely low risk for colorectal cancers.

(The other reason is the complications of colonoscopies. When this came up in comments on a FB post I did about screening procedures I don’t choose to get, two people commented that they knew someone whose bowel was perforated during a colonoscopy, which caused a septic infection and death.

While that is far more likely with sections of dying colon, which people often have whose diet is mostly processed food and animal products–I just personally haven’t chosen to get colonoscopies, for those two reasons.)

So, how to make it easy to have your own nutrient-dense foods that keep your GI tract healthy, and grow your food year-round?

Get a Lettuce Grow Farmstand here, and they’re throwing in a whole set of “seedlings” that you can choose. Peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant, and every kind of greens and herbs imaginable.

It’s your best defense against all the ugly diseases, not just colorectal cancers.

You can grow with 90% less space, 98% less water, 6 crops per year back-to-back, regardless of the weather outside, 3X faster, and with no dirt.

Hydroponics is a modern invention, and that and other innovations are part of why humans have never been more productive, while also doing less physical labor than anyone in history.

I can’t solve the problems of many of our seniors unable to spend hours on their knees planting and tending to gardens. And I can’t solve the fact that most people have no access to a plot of dirt, secure from strangers (or bugs, for that matter), both of which could help themselves to your harvest.

But, I can teach you this cool, modern way to provide nutrient-dense food, with minimal effort, year round. One of the advantages is that growing inside, your likelihood of pests is very low. And you can grow without using herbicide, like glyphosate/Roundup.

(I also avoid using herbicide outside, but my best efforts still result in caterpillars eating most of my chard, and more.)

You can get any of 5 different sizes of Lettuce Grow Farmstands, for indoor or outdoor use.

Write my staff at GreenSmoothieGirl on FB, or support@greensmoothiegirl.com, if you have any issues ordering, and definitely join Indoor Gardens with GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook.

Let’s grow an army of people becoming more food sovereign, while we also grow our own food!

