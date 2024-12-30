Since 2017, in a major Google update, everyone who publishes “alternative health” content lost 60%, 80%, or more of their organic search.

That means that when you put a term into Google to search, you land on WebMD and pharma-supported media.

And you AREN’T shown my or my many colleagues’ content, no matter how high-quality and well referenced it is.

And since then, likely also influenced by the high profit margin of “supplements” and how most influencers and health food stores have become pill pushers–

–I’ve noticed that my colleagues and the general public have embraced a completely different idea of what “holistic health” means.

What it used to mean is learning to keep the whole organism in homeostasis and health, rather than addressing symptoms of parts. Correcting imbalances, by addressing root causes. Decreasing the toxic body burden, eliminating toxic exposures, eating a clean diet.

What “alternative health” or “holistic health” seems to be now is “take supplements instead of drugs to mask symptoms or feel different.”

Now I’m oversimplifying a bit, because of course the supplement-takers also tend to eat a healthier diet than others.

But even most of my colleagues–I know a couple hundred of them, people you’d call health/wellness experts, chiropractors and ND’s and authors–

–seem to have defaulted into the same “pill for every ill” mindset that allopathic medicine became and embraced around the turn of the 20th century.

Most of them promote lots and lots of supplement taking, and do not know anything about the fact that the vast majority of supplements are actually made by Big Chemical and Big Pharma–

–even if the labeling and marketing is thousands of smaller companies that aren’t Chem/Pharm.

But Google didn’t become “pay to play” overnight. The big update in 2017 is just one of many ways they’ve created gradual change so that you hear mostly good news about drugs.

And you just don’t learn anything at all in the original ideas and strategies behind “holistic health, and how to be optimally healthy.

Let me go sideways for a minute and show you an amazing very short media clip where Brian Stetzer has a climate scientist on, the man who founded The Weather Channel–

–and while Stetzer tries to silence him, the scientist manages to get a couple of minutes to say that 31,000 scientists have signed their disagreement with “climate change,” and explains why everyone in the mainstream pushes that narrative.

(You don’t get funding if you don’t align with it.)

Okay, so this article isn’t about tackling “climate change,” but do you see how this playbook is running, using Google and the rest of “Big Tech,” and public mindset has been rapidly shifting to embrace these agendas?

The climate change narrative has in myriad ways drowned out all competing narratives and evidence–much like anyone trying to tell the truth about pharma, supplements, and mainstream medicine gets down-ranked, too.

(If you sat and scrolled and scrolled, for several minutes, you might finally arrive at my article on avoiding steroids and antibiotics when doing oral surgery, for instance. If you searched on that.

It won’t be “above the fold,” and Google knows very few people scroll past Page 1 of search results.)

You’re not exactly removed from the internet–but almost nobody sees your work, all the same.

When this is the case for 7 years, for the entire category of alternative-health journalists and bloggers, the collective cultural mindset undergoes a massive change.

The minority of dissenting voices to ALL of these narratives (climate change, “pill for every ill” being two of them) is bigger among the public than among the scientists competing for grant money.

Scientists don’t dare be guilty of heresy. Out here in the general public, we talk about it much, much more. Some of us read the books and listen to the YouTube interviews with scientists willing to challenge “climate change.”

Or that the Dexa scan is unscientific, and that osteopenia and osteoporosis are a megabillion-dollar industry, NOT helping create strong bones.

(Or, I could give dozens of other examples.)

My colleagues won’t deny that we all lost a lot of our organic search traffic in 2017 and beyond. Some went under, because they were depending on organic search.

Others, myself included, have had to take the hit and adapt. But with dismay we’ve been slowly awakening to the control on information that a few powerful people have. And I hope that if YOU have deep skepticism about the pharma approach to health, and have done a lot of research in your life on health and wellness:

That you make sure to pass your books, your knowledge, your story, onto your children and to anyone who will listen.

Because the internet is where everybody gets most of their information now, and “holistic health” is disappearing from the Web and has been, for some years. Slowly enough that most didn’t notice.

