Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam's avatar
Pam
Dec 30, 2024

Around the 2017 mark, I noticed the “no availability” of my normal searches for holistic and/or Functional Med folks that I’d been following during earlier years. Suddenly they were gone. As an example, Dr. Mercola, who I was following pretty closely at the time (not so much these days) was nowhere to be found. I would tell my family, “See what they’re doing? The search engines have pushed out the healthy information. It’s all about supporting Big Pharma.” It made me angry then - and it makes me just as angry now. Like you said, it’s up to us to keep passing along everything we know and learn to the next generations any way we can.

Reply
Share
ClearMiddle's avatar
ClearMiddle
Dec 30, 2024

What you write here seems to me to say as much about "the public" as it does about Google.

As a member of the public, I greatly appreciate the problem, having been fooled myself so many times over my decades, beginning long before there was a public Internet. And yet, at least most of the time, I wasn't fooled forever. If there are matters where I still am, I don't know that yet, but Internet search engines, while posing an obstacle for those seeking convenience, have never been a solid barrier for those seeking truth. A porous barrier, perhaps. Seeking convenience, however, rather than seeking truth _is_ a barrier, a very solid one.

My foundational knowledge about holistic health stems from being involved with a cult, when I was growing up in the 1960s, particularly in my teens -- because my mother was part of it -- and as an adult from being a member of other cults teaching about many topics, health being prominent among them. I could never recommend these organizations even if they still existed (they mostly don't) because they had huge problems, but their problems did not include public group think to any great degree. They were counter cultural.

In my experience, then, there is always a way around barriers to discovering truth. But you have to want it, badly. If you live for comfort and convenience you will pay a price, and it won't prove comfortable or convenient. That's a public problem.

Studying health should impress upon us how incredibly well engineered life is, and how well it can function when not being sabotaged, or even when it is. This thing we call life is not a product of random chance. We know intuitively that randomness does not produce higher and higher degrees of order. Rather it produces corruption and decay, all "scientific" fairy tales to the contrary aside. Higher order must originate from even higher order. And what we are did not come into being out of nothing. We know intuitively that out of nothing comes nothing. Otherwise it isn't "nothing".

Why, then, among those people who lately have been learning the hard way that they can't "trust the science", do most still trust it in matters pertaining to our origin and purpose? What an error! It's time to let go of that, and then pass the word on.

In my old age I have found, with what's left of me after 74 years of life enclosing 28 years of cults spread over 50 years, a better way to learn about essential truth that has been hidden. I ask, expecting answers, and answers come. It worked all along, but I didn't expect that, or even seem to notice let alone appreciate what was happening, and the answers were presented through cults -- hard lessons.

When practiced formally, however, this is called "prayer", and answers can come more directly and uncensored, though the lessons may still be hard. Such practice is no more strange than believing that our "something" made itself from nothing. Be careful what you put your faith in.

Try this, if you haven't already. It works better than Google.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture