Did you know that the average American family has 10 meals they make over and over? The reason I want you to know that is this:

I think because I started with the Standard American Diet myself (let’s call it the SAD), that people eating any form of the SAD think eating right is going to be difficult–and they also think their diet is going to be miserable.

(By the way, if you prefer watching a video to reading, I made this blog post as a video, here.)

They think that they have to choose between eating yummy food, and being healthy. I remember thinking this, myself. This is what you might call a “false binary.” What if you have more than two options?

If you listened to just one thing I’ve ever told you, I hope it’s this: you DON’T have to give up enjoying food, to eat healthy.

I enjoy food just as much now as I did when I ate the Standard American Diet, and I have a little secret for you:

That is, all you need to radically change your diet AND your health, is to have 10 dishes that you can make easily, that you like. That’s so important, to find things you actually LIKE within the world of healthy whole foods.

And there’s a bit of a learning curve, to find those 10 recipes. But what if I gave you my 30 favorite recipes? The ones I make all the time. And even if you don’t like everything that I do, you could just skip the ones you don’t like, and make the ones you do a part of your life.

All you’d need to accomplish the 10 great recipes is that you like 1 in 3 of my favorite 30 recipes! And voila! You’re well on your way to excellent health at any age.

I’m happy to give them to you, get my 30 recipes for free, here. And if you look at one of them and you don’t think you’ll like it, just skip it, don’t try that one.

If you dislike a food, you’re probably NOT going to just use willpower to eat it over and over. Maybe it will encourage you to know that people eating the SAD are generally eating the same 10 recipes over and over, too.

We all have our favorite foods, and I bet you have some things you love, that fall in the categories of, or can be made with:

*greens

*vegetables

*fruits

*legumes

*nuts and seeds

*whole grains

There is ONE thing that I eat every single day, that I don’t particularly like. And that is a green smoothie.

Yeah, I’m the GreenSmoothieGirl, and I drink a quart of green smoothie every single day, for decades now, and I don’t particularly like them.

And that’s the one thing where I always say, if you don’t think of a green smoothie as food that you like, would you drink it, if it were medicine?

Green smoothies are just good medicine, for a healthy life and all-day energy.

But I LOVE everything else I eat! I’d be happy to give you my collection of my 30 favorite recipes. They didn’t even make the list if they’re a pain in the butt to make, OR if they’re expensive.

(Well, the chocolate cake I made my kids for their birthdays–it’s kind of expensive. Just one.)

I’ve included the easy ones that I personally think are delicious. Like I said, once you try 10 of them you really like, boom, you’ve just solved your whole nutrition problem.

Thanks for following GreenSmoothieGirl all these years, and I hope this recipe collection is a blessing to you.

Thank you for your support of this blog. If my work has benefited your life, consider becoming a monthly subscriber for $10/mo. Some of our links compensate GreenSmoothieGirl.

Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Follow GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook

Follow Robyn Openshaw on Facebook

Join Robyn on Telegram

Follow Robyn on Twitter