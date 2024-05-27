Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

BDev
May 30, 2024

You can throw away nutrition science, pathology science, epidemiology science... it's all totally irrelevant.

Bring it on home to reality.

As it is for every animal on Earth, which food(s) does Mother Nature serve up for humans - no cooking, no preparation, no spices, no nothing - just raw natural food... which foods coming directly from Nature LOOK good, SMELL good and TASTE wonderful, raw and natural - exactly as they are?

Fruit is literally the only category of food that passes the test.

Which tells you - irrespective of any science or any kind of 'educated' opinion - that fruit is the natural food for human beings.

Fruit should be the primary food in every human's diet.

Add to it whatever else you feel you need.

Air Rik
May 28, 2024

You're right Robyn. Fruits are the most perfect food on planet Earth.

I remember times when getting an orange was a joyful event. My grandmother would hang mandarins on our Christmas tree. That's how special they were...

