I think people are intuitively drawn to fruit because it tastes good, but also because it’s nutritious and hydrating.

People used to universally think of fruit as an incredible treat. Until refined sugar ruined our tastes.

In my great grandmother’s generation, especially in the poverty of the Great Depression and WWII, you’d get very excited about the ORANGE you might get in your Christmas stocking, just once a year!

As a kid, I loved fiction and nonfiction about history, and I read stories about children who peeled and savored every slice of their Christmas orange, as if it were pure magic.

Unless you’re diabetic or have very volatile blood sugar, you might want to try an experiment where you eat JUST a piece or two of fruit, for a meal or snack, and take careful note of how you feel, 20 minutes later.

I have been doing this, the past year, and 100% of the time, I just feel extra great, as that fruit metabolizes.

(In fact, fruit is very easy on the digestive system. It comes with its own enzymes, so you don’t have to draw on the pancreatic and liver enzymes–and it digests in about 20 to 40 minutes!)

There’s been this growing mythology the past 10 years, that all “sugars” are bad, and so therefore people have become afraid of fruit.

When actually, fruit is actually the most nutrient dense food there is–while also being delicious!

Greens and a few superfoods being close contenders. (Turmeric and ginger, anyone?)

Which makes a green smoothie an even more fantastic idea. It has ALL of those! Greens, fruit, and superfoods. If it’s good for you, throw it in there!

I think my “green smoothie a day” is why I’ve not had a medical problem or seen a doctor in the last half of my life. The half where I drink green smoothies!

If you haven't joined our 9-Day Green Smoothie Challenge, come on over. It's free, and you can see for yourself, why 95% of those in my 2009 study of 175 people said that green smoothies noticeably improved their health or quality of life.

Anyway, don’t fall for the nonsense about fruit being bad because of the “sugars” or “simple carbs” in it.

Humans have eaten primarily whole-food carbohydrates for thousands of years. It’s the fuel source for the brain.

Many years ago, a YouTuber did an experiment where he ate nothing but bananas. You may think of them as a “high-sugars” fruit. But he took his A1C, and he couldn’t increase it, even eating only fruit.

Obviously those with existing diabetes may have to take special precautions. But more and more diabetes experts are beginning to challenge the notion that avoiding carbohydrates is the way to eat for diabetes.

My friends Robby Barbaro and Cyrus Khambatta went 100% plant-based, as Type I diabetics, many years ago. And they told the story on my podcast, here.

In fact, these guys have made a career out of debunking most of the medical profession’s approach to diabetes–in that, if you spend a short period of time wringing excesses of fats from your cells, you’ll find that whole-food carbohydrates are actually the very best thing for you.

Those guys eat fruit, fruit, and more fruit! As Type I diabetics.

(Learn from them first. Before trying this. When your cells are saturated with fats, you DO have insulin spikes from eating carbs.)

Here’s a fact: nobody ever got diabetes from eating fruit.

Here’s another fact: apples, oranges, bananas, or whatever your favorite fruit is?

Bears no resemblance to processed sugar, with all its fiber and complementary nutrients.

The soluble fiber and insoluble fiber are like a sponge and a broom, to help you detoxify daily, keep your GI tract and blood clean, as well as slow down impact on blood sugars appropriately.

I know my challenging the “sugars” and “fruit” and “simple sugars” and “carbohydrate” misunderstandings and false information might make some people mad.

But I just want to share with you my latest thoughts on narratives that we’ve been indoctrinated with, which may not be entirely true.

What are your thoughts on it? I’d love to hear from you if you eat fruit several times in the next week, notice how you feel shortly afterward, notice if you have a “crash” (like you would eating a bowlful of Skittles)--and comment here, or write me!

