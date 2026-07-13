The Dirty Truth About Drinking Your Ketones

Today, at your request!--we are reviewing one of the strangest trends to emerge from the wellness industry in the last decade. Ketones!

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We need to talk about the Keto Diet. But not the bacon-and-eggs version your uncle used to lose fifteen pounds in 2018. I’m not even going to get deep into what you’ve been hearing me say for 10 years, which is that just not eating processed sugar and wheat products will cause weight loss—and you don’t have to eat meat and fat and skip all carbohydrates to lose weight.

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I’m talking about the completely bizarre “Keto 2.0.” The version where people stopped eating actual food and started drinking distinct, chemical solvents to “hack” their biology. You can see how industry keeps coming up with new products to sell you—there’s always that temptation.

We are talking about exogenous ketones—specifically, the trend of drinking “Ketone IQ” and other brands made of synthetic esters.

If you have ever wondered why health influencers are suddenly chugging liquid that tastes like nail polish remover and telling you it’s good for your brain, this episode is for you.

We are going to look at the petrochemical origins of these supplements, the absolute void of evidence that this leads to weight loss, and the potential long-term risks of fueling your body with industrial byproducts.

Let’s dive in.

Swallowing the Marketing Hype

First, let’s set the stage. The original ketogenic diet was a metabolic state achieved by restriction. You stopped eating carbohydrates, you depleted your glycogen, and your liver—in a desperate act of survival—began converting your own body fat into ketone bodies (specifically beta-hydroxybutyrate or BHB) to keep your brain alive.

It was an elegant, biological backup generator.

But the supplement industry hates “restriction” because you can’t bottle it and sell it for $5 a serving. So, they invented a loophole: Exogenous Ketones.

The marketing pitch is seductive. They claim you can eat your pizza and drink your ketones too. They promise “metabolic freedom,” “instant flow states,” and fat loss without the discipline. Companies like who made exogenous ketones have built empires built on the idea that having ketones in your blood is the benefit.

But this is a logical fallacy. It’s like spraying sweat on your forehead and claiming you just ran a marathon. The presence of the byproduct does not mean you did the work. And when you look at what specifically you are drinking, the story gets much darker.

Synthesizing the “Miracle” Molecule

This is where we need to put on our chemistry goggles. When your liver makes ketones, it does so using fatty acids found in nature. When a factory makes ketones, it’s a different story.

Many exogenous ketones on the market, particularly the cheaper ketone salts and certain solvent-based esters, are synthesized industrially. We have to look at the primary ingredient in products like Ketone IQ: R-1,3-Butanediol.

What is 1,3-Butanediol?

In the industrial world, 1,3-Butanediol is a solvent. It is a chemical agent used to thin out paints, it is found in cosmetics to keep them moist, and it is used as a carrier for flavors in food processing.

While it can be fermented, the vast majority of the world’s supply of butanediol is derived from petrochemicals—specifically from acetaldehyde (which comes from ethylene) or propylene.

You are effectively drinking a chemical cousin of the fuel you put in your lawnmower.

Now, the industry will argue that the molecule is “nature identical.” But there is a profound difference between a ketone body your liver gently produces from olive oil and a chemical solvent synthesized in a vat that forces your body into a state of “synthetic ketosis.”

Why does this matter? Because your body treats it like a toxin. When you ingest 1,3-Butanediol, your liver has to work overtime to process this alcohol-like compound and convert it into usable energy. You aren’t burning fat; you are detoxifying a solvent.

Stomach-Turning Taste Profiles

If the chemistry doesn’t scare you, the sensory experience might.

Evolution has given us taste buds for a reason—they are our first line of defense against ingesting poisons. Sweet means energy, bitter can mean toxicity, and sour can mean spoilage.

So, what does Ketone IQ taste like?

If you scour the reviews—and I mean the honest ones, not the influencer-sponsored ads—you see a pattern. Users describe the taste as “battery acid,” “gasoline,” “pure rubbing alcohol,” or “dreadful chemical waste.”

One user wrote: “It tastes like I siphoned gas out of a 1998 Honda Civic with my mouth.”

Another said: “I gagged for ten minutes. It burns the throat like cheap vodka mixed with cough syrup.”

When your body has a visceral, gag-reflex reaction to a “nutritional” product, you should listen. That is your biological hardware telling you, “This does not belong down here in your stomach.” Real food—even healthy, bitter food like kale or dark chocolate—does not taste like an industrial accident.

The brand who makes Ketone IQ recently reformulated it to make it more palatable, but you can only mask a solvent so much. If you have to bury a health product under layers of artificial sweeteners and masking agents just to keep it down, is it really “optimizing” your health?

Skirting the Scientific Evidence

Let’s move to the claims. The biggest selling point for these drinks is weight loss and obesity management. The logic goes: Ketones naturally produced in the body when fasting burn fat; therefore, drinking synthetic lab-made ketones burns fat.

This is scientifically backwards.

When you drink exogenous ketones, you are introducing a new fuel source into your body. 1,3-Butanediol contains calories. It is an energy source. When your cells detect this flood of “free energy” entering the bloodstream, do you know what they do?

They stop burning your body fat.

Why would your body go through the arduous, calorie-expensive process of breaking down your love handles when you just poured liquid energy down your throat?

A study published in the Journal of Physiology showed that while exogenous ketones do lower blood glucose, they also inhibit lipolysis—that is the breakdown of fat tissue. By drinking ketones, you are literally hitting the “pause” button on your own fat burning.

As for the cognitive benefits? The science is shaky at best. Most studies showing improved cognition are done on people who are already in a calorie deficit or have cognitive impairment. For a healthy person eating a standard diet, pouring ketones on top of a carbohydrate-rich lunch creates a “metabolic traffic jam.” Your body now has high glucose and high ketones. This is not a natural state. In nature, high ketones and high sugar never exist together—unless you are an untreated diabetic in ketoacidosis.

Plus, these products have a lot of synthetic caffeine added, so you might feel energy, but it’s not natural energy, and it doesn’t last.

Recreating a diabetic emergency state in your blood is not a “biohack.” It’s metabolic confusion.

Suffering the Long-Term Consequences

Finally, we have to ask: What happens when you drink petrochemical-derived solvents every day for a year? Or five years?

The honest answer is: We don’t know. And that should terrify you. You’re the guinea pig. We’ll know in 10 years, but it will be from studying—you, the user drinking solvents.

We have thousands of years of data on what happens when humans eat meat, vegetables, and fruit. We have zero long-term data on the daily consumption of isolated R-1,3-Butanediol in high doses.

However, here is what we do suspect based on early signals:

GI Distress: The most common side effect is “disaster pants.” The osmotic load of these chemicals draws water into the intestines, leading to severe cramping, nausea, and diarrhea. This effectively prevents nutrient absorption from the actual food you’re eating. Liver Strain: Your liver is the filter for everything you ingest. Forcing it to process a synthetic diol daily adds a detoxification load similar to chronic alcohol consumption. While it doesn’t intoxicate you like ethanol, it stresses the enzymatic pathways of the liver. Insulin Resistance: There is a theoretical risk that by constantly flooding the blood with energy substrates (ketones) while also eating carbs, you are keeping your cells constantly “full” of energy. This “energy toxicity” is the root cause of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. You aren’t fixing the obesity crisis; you might be fueling the fire.

I was really glad one of you asked me to do this topic, because I’d been meaning to. It’s one of the most shocking things I’ve seen in my 30 years studying health and wellness—it makes me wonder if it matters to people whether the food they eat is food at all. As two-thirds of us are overweight and sometimes that trumps every other health consideration.

The wellness industry is excellent at selling us shortcuts. They took the Keto Diet—a difficult, discipline-heavy medical intervention—and tried to turn it into a $5 shot you can buy at the gas station. And it doesn’t even work.

Because biology doesn’t cheat. Health is not found in a bottle of synthesized petrochemicals that tastes like gasoline. It is found in whole foods, movement, and letting your liver do the job it was designed to do, without the interference of industrial solvents.

If you want ketones, earn them. Skip the bagel, take a walk, and let your body do the work. Save the solvents for the paint aisle.

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