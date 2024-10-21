Due to so much bad publicity, the food and chemical industries have renamed artificial food dyes.

And you should know what they’re called now!

At the bottom of this article is a list of common artificial food dyes along with their associated names. The “E numbers” are the European food additive numbers.

But these are all common ARTIFICIAL food dyes. The same ones that have been linked to ADHD, childhood disorders and behavioral problems.

They’re putting lipstick on a pig, here.

What I really don’t like and want to point out is that these food dyes are being given names that make you falsely believe that there’s something natural about them.

Curcumin, Caramel, Beta Carotene, Annatto–these kinds of words will give an impression that these are natural or food-related–rather than synthetic dyes, and toxic.

“Allura?” I guess we’re supposed to see that as alluring?

“Brilliant blue” and “Indigo–we’re being lulled into complacency about these toxic dyes to food products, by getting us to focus on pretty-sounding colors.

When these are the same synthetic food dyes, with new names.

Let me just take this opportunity to advocate for eating greens, vegetables, fruits, legumes, organic non-hybridized whole grains, nuts and seeds, as much as possible.

There’s a thousand ways to make those come together in delicious ways, and when I learned how to do that, it radically improved my life.

I teach people exactly how I made the changeover from the Standard American Diet to a whole-foods diet, half my life ago–and in so doing, recovered my health, my mental health, and my children’s health.

–but what I teach is the more expansive diet supported by the body of evidence, that the longest-living, disease-minimized people on Earth eat.

We, the people who want to stay healthy, have to eat more whole foods and keep those toxic processed foods minimal or skip them altogether.

Here are the newly renamed common artificial food dyes:

Tartrazine

Other Names: Yellow 5, E102

Sunset Yellow FCF

Other Names: Yellow 6, E110

Carmoisine

Other Names: E122, Acid Red 18



Allura Red AC

Other Names: Red 40, E129

Brilliant Blue FCF

Other Names: Blue 1, E133

Indigotine

Other Names: Indigo Carmine, Blue 2, E132



Erythrosine

Other Names: Red 3, E127

Quinoline Yellow

Other Names: E104

Fast Green FCF

Other Names: Green 3, E143



Curcumin

Other Names: E100

Caramel Color

Other Names: E150a, E150b, E150c, E150d (various types)

Beta-Carotene

Other Names: E160a

Annatto

Other Names: E160b (and its various forms)

