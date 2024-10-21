Food Dyes Rebranded:
With New, Fake-Natural Names
Due to so much bad publicity, the food and chemical industries have renamed artificial food dyes.
And you should know what they’re called now!
At the bottom of this article is a list of common artificial food dyes along with their associated names. The “E numbers” are the European food additive numbers.
But these are all common ARTIFICIAL food dyes. The same ones that have been linked to ADHD, childhood disorders and behavioral problems.
They’re putting lipstick on a pig, here.
What I really don’t like and want to point out is that these food dyes are being given names that make you falsely believe that there’s something natural about them.
Curcumin, Caramel, Beta Carotene, Annatto–these kinds of words will give an impression that these are natural or food-related–rather than synthetic dyes, and toxic.
“Allura?” I guess we’re supposed to see that as alluring?
“Brilliant blue” and “Indigo–we’re being lulled into complacency about these toxic dyes to food products, by getting us to focus on pretty-sounding colors.
When these are the same synthetic food dyes, with new names.
Let me just take this opportunity to advocate for eating greens, vegetables, fruits, legumes, organic non-hybridized whole grains, nuts and seeds, as much as possible.
There’s a thousand ways to make those come together in delicious ways, and when I learned how to do that, it radically improved my life.
I teach people exactly how I made the changeover from the Standard American Diet to a whole-foods diet, half my life ago–and in so doing, recovered my health, my mental health, and my children’s health.
I’m sharing the free class about it here. There are so many fad diets–keto, carnivore, paleo, coffee-with-oil diet, so many fads–
–but what I teach is the more expansive diet supported by the body of evidence, that the longest-living, disease-minimized people on Earth eat.
We can even help you grow your own super nutritious food indoors, if you write Green Smoothie Girl.
But check my free class on how to get toxic food dyes out of your diet in favor of healthy whole foods, here.
We, the people who want to stay healthy, have to eat more whole foods and keep those toxic processed foods minimal or skip them altogether.
Here are the newly renamed common artificial food dyes:
Tartrazine
Other Names: Yellow 5, E102
Sunset Yellow FCF
Other Names: Yellow 6, E110
Carmoisine
Other Names: E122, Acid Red 18
Allura Red AC
Other Names: Red 40, E129
Brilliant Blue FCF
Other Names: Blue 1, E133
Indigotine
Other Names: Indigo Carmine, Blue 2, E132
Erythrosine
Other Names: Red 3, E127
Quinoline Yellow
Other Names: E104
Fast Green FCF
Other Names: Green 3, E143
Curcumin
Other Names: E100
Caramel Color
Other Names: E150a, E150b, E150c, E150d (various types)
Beta-Carotene
Other Names: E160a
Annatto
Other Names: E160b (and its various forms)
If you’d like to see this article in video form, here it is:
And thank you for following GreenSmoothieGirl the last 18 years, thank you for helping spread the word that Big Food keeps getting more clever.
I will never buy another food dye, ever. If the name is deceptive, so is the product. There are better choices.
How do they get away with hijacking names of substances found in plants (curcumin in turmeric, beta-carotene in carrots) - with impunity?