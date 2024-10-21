Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

marlene
Oct 21, 2024

I will never buy another food dye, ever. If the name is deceptive, so is the product. There are better choices.

Steve
Oct 24, 2024

How do they get away with hijacking names of substances found in plants (curcumin in turmeric, beta-carotene in carrots) - with impunity?

