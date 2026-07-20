Fish Oil: The Health Trend That Backfired
How We Got Here
For almost four decades, fish oil has been sold as one of the most essential supplements for health.
Doctors recommend it. Functional medicine clinics sell it. Influencers rave about it.
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All because of one story that started in the 1970s:
Researchers observed that Inuit populations eating a high-fish diet had low heart disease.
And just like that, the wellness industry ran with the assumption that eating fish = fish oil pills = heart health. (Do you see the problems with this? I don’t think you need a PhD to see how problematic that assumption is.)
The logic was flawed from the beginning.
The Inuit weren’t taking two-year old capsules made with rancidity-covering flavorings, and solvents — they were eating fresh marine foods, living outdoors, and consuming whole nutrients in their natural form.
No one bothered to ask: Does a processed fish oil capsule behave the same way in the human body?
We now know the answer is no.
The Science Has Caught Up — And It Isn’t Pretty
In 2018, a massive Cochrane Review — one of the most respected forms of scientific analysis — looked at data from thousands of participants.
The conclusion? Fish oil supplements do not reduce heart disease. Not heart attacks. Not strokes. Not mortality.
Billions of dollars in sales — and zero demonstrated benefit. Let that sink in.
“But Aren’t Omega-3s Good for You?”
Yes — from whole foods. (Which don’t have to be fish.)
Not from industrial oils left sitting in capsules for up to two years before you swallow them.
Here’s where the problem begins:
Fish oil pills are typically made from the leftover byproducts of fish processing — heads, organs, skin, and fats that couldn’t be sold as food.
These scraps are squeezed for oil.
By the time the oil reaches your supplement bottle, it has almost always oxidized — meaning it is rancid.
Not just smelly-rancid. Carcinogenic-rancid.
And you cannot smell rancidity in capsules — because manufacturers add stuff to mask the odor.
Would You Do This to Your Dinner?
If you took a raw salmon filet out of your freezer…Placed it on the counter…Left it there for two years… Would you eat it?
Because that is effectively what’s happening when you take fish oil. The delicate fatty acids degrade. They oxidize. And rancid oils generate compounds that damage cells and DNA — the opposite of “anti-inflammatory.”
And Then There Are the Toxins…
Even “high-quality” fish oil carries:
PCBs (forever chemicals linked to cancer)
Dioxins (linked to immune dysfunction)
Microplastics
Mercury and heavy metals
Rancid lipid peroxides
These contaminants accumulate in fatty tissues — including your brain. So while the bottle says “supports cognitive health,” the reality may be the opposite.
The Marketing Pivot
Once the heart health narrative fell apart, supplement brands pivoted to:
“Fish oil supports brain health, mood, and inflammation!”
But again, no strong evidence exists.
The research simply doesn’t support the sweeping promises being made.
Meanwhile, the fish oil market hit $3.08 billion in sales in 2023 — and is still growing.
If there’s one thing the supplement world is good at, it’s selling a story. (Labs and deficiency narratives are very helpful.)
So What Should You Do Instead?
If you’re eating a typical modern diet, the issue isn’t that you’re low in omega-3s. It’s that you’re drowning in inflammatory seed oils:
Canola
Soy
Corn
Safflower
Sunflower
These oils flood the body with omega-6.
So instead of adding fish oil to counterbalance it, the answer is to remove the seed oils causing the imbalance.
Your body doesn’t need a capsule. It needs the removal of the irritant.
And if you choose to eat omega-3 rich foods, choose real, whole sources (the top four are not my favorites, for the toxicity that comes with them, but they’re popular):
Wild salmon
Sardines
Anchovies
Pasture-raised eggs
Chia
Flax
Hemp
Whole food = built-in antioxidants + enzymes + natural ratios. No capsule can replicate that.
The Bottom Line
Fish oil was never the hero. It was a marketing success story, built on:
A half-understood observation
Weak science
Industrial waste oil
Clever branding
A public desperate for a quick fix
Real health doesn’t come in a gel capsule. It comes from removing what harms the body and feeding it what it recognizes as food.
Your body already knows the way back to balance. It always has.
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Robyn. You get most of this right.
1. Absolutely, always better to decrease seed oils and other sources of omega-6s.
2. Eating whole foods is ALMOST always preferable to taking an ultraprocessed product such as fish oil capsules. Yes, ultraprocessed.
3. The burden of mercury and plastics is mostly a myth. ALL fish oil on the market goes thru a cleaning process. The risk of heavy metals etc is far greater from eating fish, particularly fish higher on the food chain such as swordfish and tuna.
4. The cleaning process, while very effective at removing contamination, comes at a cost (not just financial). The process is much like homogenizing and pasteurized milk - in man's effort to improve and protect from bad things, it destroys most of what is good about fish, and milk. In fish oil processing, the intricate protective matrix that nature designed to keep omega-3s from spoiling is destroyed. We're left with "naked" Omegas without protection. Even worse, most oils are in ethyl Ester form. Technically, this isn't even an oil as individual omega molecules are bound to an alcohol molecule. Most companies, including pharmaceutical, concentrate the ethyl ester, put it in a capsule with poor form of Vitamin E to theoretically protect it from spoiling. The Vitamin E does nothing to protect the omega-3s from spoiling in the digestion process and even in the bloodstream.
5. Speaking of digestion, the human body does not possess the enzymes nor ability to digest ethyl esters, so they are poorly absorbed.
6. As a physician-researcher in the omega-3 field for the past 20 years, I've only come across one company that mimics nature when it comes to fish oil supplements by combining fish oil with EVOO to create a lipid/polyphenol coating around omega-3s at the molecular level.
So, yes, I agree with 90% of what you say here. Most people take fish oil with blind faith. If they only understood the science and manufacturing, the real truth, they would think twice about taking any supplement you can by OTC, online, or even pharmaceutical.
Mostly your right of course but that's old news,it's this the exceptions brands that are interesting and all that's left to focus on in the fish oils ie which are tested as least polluted and least rancid and by what degree is is it a huge degree and these items are passable , especially if refrigerated as they all used to be decades ago..Too many people have gotten great results from fish oil with dementia,Alzheimer's and brain injuries ie it always rates in top 3 to 6 items usually out
Of a 100 plus brain boosters; I can attest to it personally,twice helping much after concussions; but I never took it more then 45 days a stretch as the pollutants and rancidity potentials scared me..
Next responsible ,non lazy science step is to test which sardines and other fish or salmon rest lowest in pollutants and forms or specific products to order that are tested ..crickets here with your umbrella baloney!
Fact is chia and other plant based are lacking Features like high DHA among others critical for brain health and anti inflammatory,,just don't work as well..
I did locate a sardine in glass jars last year among a couple other fish high in Omega 3 also in glass jars that tested well and less rancid then pills; metal cans w plastic liners are toxic...
Essentially what tests found with 2 dozen or so fish oil pills is a variance in metal toxicity of over 20x and rancidity of over 95 % ie your never going to have zero rancidity chemicals in a product but a 95 percent difference is the difference between a workable healthy product and poison.