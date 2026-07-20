How We Got Here

For almost four decades, fish oil has been sold as one of the most essential supplements for health.

Doctors recommend it. Functional medicine clinics sell it. Influencers rave about it.

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All because of one story that started in the 1970s:

Researchers observed that Inuit populations eating a high-fish diet had low heart disease.

And just like that, the wellness industry ran with the assumption that eating fish = fish oil pills = heart health. (Do you see the problems with this? I don’t think you need a PhD to see how problematic that assumption is.)

The logic was flawed from the beginning.

The Inuit weren’t taking two-year old capsules made with rancidity-covering flavorings, and solvents — they were eating fresh marine foods, living outdoors, and consuming whole nutrients in their natural form.

No one bothered to ask: Does a processed fish oil capsule behave the same way in the human body?

We now know the answer is no.

The Science Has Caught Up — And It Isn’t Pretty

In 2018, a massive Cochrane Review — one of the most respected forms of scientific analysis — looked at data from thousands of participants.

The conclusion? Fish oil supplements do not reduce heart disease. Not heart attacks. Not strokes. Not mortality.

Billions of dollars in sales — and zero demonstrated benefit. Let that sink in.

“But Aren’t Omega-3s Good for You?”

Yes — from whole foods. (Which don’t have to be fish.)

Not from industrial oils left sitting in capsules for up to two years before you swallow them.

Here’s where the problem begins:

Fish oil pills are typically made from the leftover byproducts of fish processing — heads, organs, skin, and fats that couldn’t be sold as food.

These scraps are squeezed for oil.

By the time the oil reaches your supplement bottle, it has almost always oxidized — meaning it is rancid.

Not just smelly-rancid. Carcinogenic-rancid.

And you cannot smell rancidity in capsules — because manufacturers add stuff to mask the odor.

Would You Do This to Your Dinner?

If you took a raw salmon filet out of your freezer…Placed it on the counter…Left it there for two years… Would you eat it?

Because that is effectively what’s happening when you take fish oil. The delicate fatty acids degrade. They oxidize. And rancid oils generate compounds that damage cells and DNA — the opposite of “anti-inflammatory.”

And Then There Are the Toxins…

Even “high-quality” fish oil carries:

PCBs (forever chemicals linked to cancer)

Dioxins (linked to immune dysfunction)

Microplastics

Mercury and heavy metals

Rancid lipid peroxides

These contaminants accumulate in fatty tissues — including your brain. So while the bottle says “supports cognitive health,” the reality may be the opposite.

The Marketing Pivot

Once the heart health narrative fell apart, supplement brands pivoted to:

“Fish oil supports brain health, mood, and inflammation!”

But again, no strong evidence exists.

The research simply doesn’t support the sweeping promises being made.

Meanwhile, the fish oil market hit $3.08 billion in sales in 2023 — and is still growing.

If there’s one thing the supplement world is good at, it’s selling a story. (Labs and deficiency narratives are very helpful.)

So What Should You Do Instead?

If you’re eating a typical modern diet, the issue isn’t that you’re low in omega-3s. It’s that you’re drowning in inflammatory seed oils:

Canola

Soy

Corn

Safflower

Sunflower

These oils flood the body with omega-6.

So instead of adding fish oil to counterbalance it, the answer is to remove the seed oils causing the imbalance.

Your body doesn’t need a capsule. It needs the removal of the irritant.

And if you choose to eat omega-3 rich foods, choose real, whole sources (the top four are not my favorites, for the toxicity that comes with them, but they’re popular):

Wild salmon

Sardines

Anchovies

Pasture-raised eggs

Chia

Flax

Hemp

Whole food = built-in antioxidants + enzymes + natural ratios. No capsule can replicate that.

The Bottom Line

Fish oil was never the hero. It was a marketing success story, built on:

A half-understood observation

Weak science

Industrial waste oil

Clever branding

A public desperate for a quick fix

Real health doesn’t come in a gel capsule. It comes from removing what harms the body and feeding it what it recognizes as food.

Your body already knows the way back to balance. It always has.

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