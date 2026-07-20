Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

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M Lewis's avatar
M Lewis
3d

Robyn. You get most of this right.

1. Absolutely, always better to decrease seed oils and other sources of omega-6s.

2. Eating whole foods is ALMOST always preferable to taking an ultraprocessed product such as fish oil capsules. Yes, ultraprocessed.

3. The burden of mercury and plastics is mostly a myth. ALL fish oil on the market goes thru a cleaning process. The risk of heavy metals etc is far greater from eating fish, particularly fish higher on the food chain such as swordfish and tuna.

4. The cleaning process, while very effective at removing contamination, comes at a cost (not just financial). The process is much like homogenizing and pasteurized milk - in man's effort to improve and protect from bad things, it destroys most of what is good about fish, and milk. In fish oil processing, the intricate protective matrix that nature designed to keep omega-3s from spoiling is destroyed. We're left with "naked" Omegas without protection. Even worse, most oils are in ethyl Ester form. Technically, this isn't even an oil as individual omega molecules are bound to an alcohol molecule. Most companies, including pharmaceutical, concentrate the ethyl ester, put it in a capsule with poor form of Vitamin E to theoretically protect it from spoiling. The Vitamin E does nothing to protect the omega-3s from spoiling in the digestion process and even in the bloodstream.

5. Speaking of digestion, the human body does not possess the enzymes nor ability to digest ethyl esters, so they are poorly absorbed.

6. As a physician-researcher in the omega-3 field for the past 20 years, I've only come across one company that mimics nature when it comes to fish oil supplements by combining fish oil with EVOO to create a lipid/polyphenol coating around omega-3s at the molecular level.

So, yes, I agree with 90% of what you say here. Most people take fish oil with blind faith. If they only understood the science and manufacturing, the real truth, they would think twice about taking any supplement you can by OTC, online, or even pharmaceutical.

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Chris's avatar
Chris
2d

Mostly your right of course but that's old news,it's this the exceptions brands that are interesting and all that's left to focus on in the fish oils ie which are tested as least polluted and least rancid and by what degree is is it a huge degree and these items are passable , especially if refrigerated as they all used to be decades ago..Too many people have gotten great results from fish oil with dementia,Alzheimer's and brain injuries ie it always rates in top 3 to 6 items usually out

Of a 100 plus brain boosters; I can attest to it personally,twice helping much after concussions; but I never took it more then 45 days a stretch as the pollutants and rancidity potentials scared me..

Next responsible ,non lazy science step is to test which sardines and other fish or salmon rest lowest in pollutants and forms or specific products to order that are tested ..crickets here with your umbrella baloney!

Fact is chia and other plant based are lacking Features like high DHA among others critical for brain health and anti inflammatory,,just don't work as well..

I did locate a sardine in glass jars last year among a couple other fish high in Omega 3 also in glass jars that tested well and less rancid then pills; metal cans w plastic liners are toxic...

Essentially what tests found with 2 dozen or so fish oil pills is a variance in metal toxicity of over 20x and rancidity of over 95 % ie your never going to have zero rancidity chemicals in a product but a 95 percent difference is the difference between a workable healthy product and poison.

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