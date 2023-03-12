Fauci Knew!
He Knew From Day One
Dr. Ioannidis of Stanford has been tirelessly doing “pandemic math” from the beginning—and calling out the hoax.
Now he says that for people under 70, the death toll of COVID19 was 0.1%.
But there’s something everybody is forgetting.
And that is, TONY FAUCI himself said in New England Journal of Medicine, on Mar. 26, 2020, that the death toll of COVID19 would be about 0.1%, like a severe seasonal flu.
Of course, that day, and every day, he was taking the mic at the White House, and running all over corporate media:
1. Catastrophizing about mass death
2. Ordering all the small businesses shut down (just the small ones!)
3. Demanding everyone wear a mask—two masks, even better
4. Canceling air travel
5. Demanding lockdowns
6. Punishing our children, demanding schools be closed
7. Imposing the 6-foot “social distancing” unscientific nonsense
8. Lying about “asymptomatic spread”
9. Dictating the only appropriate hospital protocol was Remdesivir, a vent, and 30+ drugs (including paralytics and sedatives) -- all leading up to the big agenda:
10. The most coercive mass-vaccination campaign in history
For which millions of people are now suffering and paying the price. Every one of us have been affected. Our jobs, our businesses, the adverse events and deaths in our social networks. The economies of the world devastated.
The true death toll of the vaccine, which seems now to prevent nothing but a healthy life, won’t be known for years, if ever.
HE KNEW.
Thank you for supporting our work. Sometimes we share affiliate links in our blog posts that keep our team afloat. Not today, but sometimes. We do appreciate your $10/mo subscription, or one-time contribution, if our work has been helpful to you.
I'm sure that the flip flopping snake Anthony Fauci knew of most or every risk or danger RE covid lethal injections. I hear that the NIH owns at least one coronavirus patent. There is some truth to that saying about only the good for young. Fauci would do best to submit himself to God. I wouldn't wanna be in his shoes standing with blood stained hands before the throne of God. From the looks of things. Fauci in his current state will have plenty of company in the everlasting lake of fire. By God's grace. I won't have to live eternally with the likes of Fauci, and other people alive today who make Adolph Hitler almost look like a choir boy in comparison.
Too late now. Millions have been programmed for their next move! Instead of drinking Jim Jones cult kool-aid they've drank the government kool-aid! A cult is a cult..