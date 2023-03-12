Dr. Ioannidis of Stanford has been tirelessly doing “pandemic math” from the beginning—and calling out the hoax.

Now he says that for people under 70, the death toll of COVID19 was 0.1%.

But there’s something everybody is forgetting.

And that is, TONY FAUCI himself said in New England Journal of Medicine, on Mar. 26, 2020, that the death toll of COVID19 would be about 0.1%, like a severe seasonal flu.

Of course, that day, and every day, he was taking the mic at the White House, and running all over corporate media:



1. Catastrophizing about mass death

2. Ordering all the small businesses shut down (just the small ones!)

3. Demanding everyone wear a mask—two masks, even better

4. Canceling air travel

5. Demanding lockdowns

6. Punishing our children, demanding schools be closed

7. Imposing the 6-foot “social distancing” unscientific nonsense

8. Lying about “asymptomatic spread”

9. Dictating the only appropriate hospital protocol was Remdesivir, a vent, and 30+ drugs (including paralytics and sedatives) -- all leading up to the big agenda:

10. The most coercive mass-vaccination campaign in history

For which millions of people are now suffering and paying the price. Every one of us have been affected. Our jobs, our businesses, the adverse events and deaths in our social networks. The economies of the world devastated.

The true death toll of the vaccine, which seems now to prevent nothing but a healthy life, won’t be known for years, if ever.

HE KNEW.

Thank you for supporting our work. Sometimes we share affiliate links in our blog posts that keep our team afloat. Not today, but sometimes. We do appreciate your $10/mo subscription, or one-time contribution, if our work has been helpful to you.



Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Follow GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook

Follow Robyn Openshaw on Facebook

Join Robyn on Telegram

Follow Robyn on Twitter









