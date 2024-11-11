Please take a look at these two symbols you may see on food.

The one on the left is USDA Certified Organic. This label means that the federal government requires that 95% or more of your ingredients are grown organically and certified organic.

All of us who certify our products organically have to use a third-party certifier.

(What you wish organic was, and what it really is, may be two different things. But the 5 most toxic chemical products are banned, for organic farming.

So USDA Organic does matter, even if I’d prefer that organic farmers compost and rotate crops and do what our great grandparents did, chemical-free.)

But look at this other symbol on the right. This other organic “certification” is NOT by the USDA. And all it requires is 70% of the ingredients to be certified organic.

The reason you need to know about this is that I believe 90% of American consumers will not know the difference. They will begin to get used to this certificate, and believe that it’s healthier food. And be willing to pay more for it.

They will not understand that this alternative certificate allows for 30% of the ingredients in the food to be sprayed with Roundup, for instance.

The person appointed by the Biden administration to be over organic certification was a former Monsanto chief.

(Remember that Monsanto was acquired by Bayer some years ago. And Monsanto is the maker of Roundup. Currently, there are thousands of lawsuits against Roundup’s owners for causing cancer.

And a few Roundup-Cancer cases have already been won by plaintiffs, to the tune of billions of dollars. That’s billions with a B.)

So I’ve been watching this issue the past 4 years because I’m concerned that with this guy in the highest position, who is bought and paid for by the chemical industry, Certified Organic may be eliminated…probably more likely phased out over time.

And we’re all then to just have to eat glyphosate, not knowing what we’re eating. But it’s one of the most toxic chemicals ever put into our food supply, millions of tons of it sprayed all over the world.

(Another guess: they’ll finally tank Roundup and stop selling it and bankrupt it to avoid the lawsuits – but then slightly tweak the formula and bring another equally toxic product in to replace it.)

There’s probably somebody next door to you and across the street from you walking around spraying their weeds. Holding the jug in one hand and the sprayer in the other. If your neighbors are like mine.

And yes, I always talk to my neighbors about it, when I see them spraying. And they do not care. They just don’t want to pull weeds.

Still, I don’t spray it on my property, and I buy “certified organic” as much as humanly possible.

That first symbol, Certified Organic, however, still stands today, and still means something important.

If you are a manufacturer of food products, you could be prosecuted with the full resource set of the federal government, or even do jail time, if you violate the rules for certification.

I have been certifying my OWN products organic for many years, and so what I’m trying to tell you is, you do not violate the organic certification rules–

–unless you’re insane, a huge risk taker, and also a bad person!

So the one to trust is the USDA organic, and as far as I’m concerned, this other symbol means nothing, it’s NOT the government behind it, with the ability of government regulatory agencies to, you know, make your life a living hell and waste all your time and your money on lawyers…

…so please spread the word by sharing this article.

That only the USDA Organic symbol matters. This other certificate–don’t fall for it. Stay tuned because if I find out more information as this all evolves, I will share it.

Because I’d hate for consumers who CARE about eating organic to pay extra, seeing that label, and believe they’re actually eating organic food…

…when it’s actually a bogus, unenforced label just meant to make the consumer feel good about buying a product that may or may not be just as Roundup-sprayed as regular conventional produce and other foods.

A lot of products aren’t even sprayed with Roundup and other toxic chemicals in the first place, because for instance, they have a great peel or husk that insects can’t get to easily. Or they grow in a country where Roundup is banned.

So, “70% certified organic” might not be any better than just regular conventional food products.

I hope this has been helpful to you. Please spread the word with this blog post (which is also recorded as a video)--because friends don’t let friends eat food containing glyphosate.

