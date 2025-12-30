I’m writing this blog post for our Take Action for Freedom Bitcoin Insiders’ class members.

I find that ONLY those who've spent the time to learn substantially about Bitcoin—HOLD it, for it to change their lives.

I am not teaching class this week, but didn't want to leave students hanging, because Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve are when class was supposed to be!

But we can’t just skip two weeks, so in writing, let me just summarize very briefly what I would have talked about in class:



SILVER IS THE TALK OF THE WORLD

SILVER is the topic of the week. Literally everyone in the world of finance is talking about it. The price has run up, and the reason appears to be that China has announced it will not be exporting silver any more starting Jan. 1.

And there are a few hundred times more “paper silver” than there are actual physical silver ounces at Comex, and held by various people and entities. If there were a “run on the banks” to take possession of silver, very quickly banks would collapse because of all the trading on top of silver, and a lot less of the underlying asset.

And unlike gold, silver has been flat and boring price-wise for a whole decade, but it has very important industrial uses.

Companies like Tesla, Apple, and more rely on Comex supplying these industries and more with the most conductive metal, which they absolutely have to have. (Solar and AI are also highly dependent on silver supply.)

Elon Musk saw the price run up, and posted, “This is not good.” He’s probably NOT stashed a lot of silver for himself, and gotten dependent on “just in time” deliveries of the metal from Comex.

So there’s a debate about whether the run-up has hit its top, having doubled this year, or if it’ll keep on going. Gold experienced a huge run-up in price this year, too.

So some analysts have been laying out the thesis that when a “debasement trade” commodity like gold and silver have had their run-up, and people are now buying “at the top”--

--capital (or money, and those who have some) looks for another home. Will it be Bitcoin? I have listened to long, tedious charts comparing all assets using the well-known physics principle, the “Power Law” and…



BITCOIN’S PRICE IS TOO LOW RIGHT NOW—GOOD TIME TO BUY

The Power Law physicists / statisticians (see Bitcoin Bram’s show this week, for example) show that not only has Bitcoin outperformed every other asset class in its 17-year history--until this year when it’s still outperforming on most measures but not all—but it’s also priced much lower than it should be.

And, I listened to a deep dive with a TradFi insider saying the banks are terrified of Bitcoin.

This may help explain why after a period of fighting Bitcoin (think JPMC CEO Jamie Dimon threatening to fire any employee who owned any)—they’re all jumping in, in one way or another.

One of the most astonishing proofs of the “Game Theory” I’ve been talking about the last couple of years—is the fact that the very same JPMC has announced it will take Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral for loans.

If you have an asset that does not get wrecked in hurricanes (or by entropy)—or have tenants decrease its value by not taking care of it—there’s a reason you get to take a real-estate depreciation tax write-off, which is because it’s losing value! You have to keep spending, to just maintain it!

And my point is, that asset, with all its problems, has been THE “pristine collateral” for all these decades. Why wouldn’t you want an asset that is absolutely capped at 21 million, and cannot rust, and banks can hold it just like you and I can?

Have even the “haters” like Jamie Dimon decided that if you can’t beat em, join em?

Vanguard, one of the biggest capital management companies in the world, refused to join the Bitcoin ETFs, but secretly is the #1 investor in Michael Saylor’s 5-yo Bitcoin Treasury Company. Quietly, too, except that they have to disclose this stuff to the SEC.

This has been a strange year in Bitcoin. It appears we may end the year with zero net gain in price. Maybe even down 1 or 2 percent.

Have any fundamentals changed for it? No, and in fact, we have seen more mainstream adoption than we could have ever imagined if we’d done a Bingo card for 2025.

And the insurance industry, the pension funds, the thousands of bonds—haven’t even started to realize what a powerful asset Bitcoin will be for them.

(We did do a Bitcoin Bingo card, for 2024. And then frankly the week-after-week announcements of this administration’s enthusiasm for Bitcoin made it too hard for me to dream up what 2025 could look like!

Now we look back at it, and it was breathtaking. Except, the price hasn’t matched the massive adoption. OPPORTUNITY, my friends.)

Besides the fact that price didn’t keep soaring past $126K, and in fact crashed by much less than previous crashes, advances for Bitcoin did not disappoint.

A major regulatory bill facilitating crypto and Bitcoin use passed the legislature: the Genius Act. The next, the Clarity Act, has passed the House and is sitting in the Senate. Both are very important for banks and institutions and investors to move forward with confidence.

It appears that while BRICS nations are stockpiling gold, the U.S. intends to compete as it must find its way ongoing in a multipolar world—the U.S. (Trump, US Treasury Secy Bessant, and the whole Trump administration from RFK Jr to Tulsi Gabbard own and love Bitcoin) intend to compete with digital assets, primarily Bitcoin.



THE FEDERAL BITCOIN STRATEGIC RESERVE

We had a narrow brush with catastrophe when the Ripple crew came into DC, and while it (and others of the riffraff in the digital assets space) tried to get a slice of the pie--

--the executive branch thankfully came out of the one-day digital assets summit with a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. With an apparently exclusive focus, in terms of our country stockpiling digital assets, on Bitcoin.

The only thing I’m personally disappointed about, with regard to this administration’s universal enthusiasm for Bitcoin, is the fact that we aren’t buying it—we’ve only confiscated it.

This year we confiscated 127K+ Bitcoin in some kind of illegal operation in Cambodia. China is fiercely contesting the U.S.’s right to take that asset. The U.S. is one of the biggest holders of Bitcoin in the world, but we came by it through confiscation, not buying. (The U.S. also confiscated the Bitcoin holdings of a bankrupt Bitcoin company called BitFinEx.)

I would like to see us “dollar cost averaging” (buying every month) into Bitcoin, but the Executive Branch can’t really accomplish much of that themselves, needing the legislature to move. The administration has promised that their ways of acquiring Bitcoin will be tax-neutral. (They will not acquire the asset at the expense of the U.S. taxpayer.)

And our legislature is huge, slow-moving, bogged down with partisanship, and Sen Cynthia Lummis’ Bitcoin-acquisition bill hasn’t gone anywhere yet. She wants to convert some of our Ft Knox gold reserves into Bitcoin.



I’VE NEVER BEEN MORE BULLISH—HERE’S WHY

We talked about “Game Theory,” where whether a bank, nation, or person with means wants to, or understands it, or not—they’ll end up in Bitcoin no matter what, the last two years.

And this year we’ve seen one example after another of how it’s happening. A lot of attention has gone to baller Michael Saylor’s company Strategy, which spun off its 4th financial product, available as STRC on the stock market.

And until Bitcoin crashed 30% off its all-time high of two months ago, STRC and Strategy’s other products were actually outperforming Bitcoin. But, the knife cuts both ways, and Strategy’s investors aren’t all too happy that the price of their holdings crashed more than Bitcoin crashed, too.

Plus, and I cannot emphasize this enough—those invested in Strategy’s hypothecated products don’t actually own any Bitcoin. Don’t forget that you can own the asset yourself, and not custody it in a bank.

And we’re happy to privately coach you in setting it up. Or we can refer you to more expensive white-glove services to do the same. But it’s not that hard. John and I did it. And neither of us are technical.

The space is changing so fast. As of this year, the crypto exchanges will issue the equivalent of 1099’s for any capital gains or losses to prove to the IRS.

If you’re going to invest in Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies, this is not tax or financial advice and we are neither tax accountants nor financial advisors:

Be aware that short-term traders pay 37% capital gains tax, whereas if you hold your asset for a year or more, your capital gains rate will be between 0 to 20%, depending on your tax bracket.

Lots of people now have “exposure” to Bitcoin because their financial advisor put them in Bitcoin ETF’s (electronically traded funds) or their pension plan is investing there. Harvard and several other Ivy League schools bought a lot of Bitcoin this year for their endowments.

Not as much as I would. They’re dipping a toe in the water.



RETAIL BUYERS BORED, BANKS / INSTITUTIONS PILING IN!

Retail customers (people like you and me) were bored, and consumer sentiment wasn’t pumping like it usually is, when Bitcoin hit a new all-time high around $126K two months ago.

And currently retail consumer sentiment is “in the tank.” Every Bitcoin podcaster is talking about it, and it’s even proven out by looking at Google searches on Bitcoin topics. (They’re way down.)

But, countries such as US, China and Russia are mining for Bitcoin; small countries like Bhutan and El Salvador are “all in” on Bitcoin.

Bitcoin miners are moving to capture cheap or free excess energy (resolving the energy consumptions concerns); and virtually every bank is either dipping a toe in the water or jumping in the deep end.

I started out 5 years ago teaching about cryptocurrency and Bitcoin. Over the years, once I’d put about 2,000 hours of research in, I really lost my interest in sifting through the thousands of “alt coins” (or other cryptocurrencies).

While I’m sure a few will do well, I know what I don’t know, and it’s just too soon to tell. I’m now what they call a “Bitcoin Maxi.”

(It’s similar logic, why I don’t want to invest in AI, either. Sure, it’s our future. I just don’t know who the horses are who will win the race, though. That landscape is too opaque to know. Often a second company comes in and does it better, faster, and cheaper, and wins the race.

And OpenAI’s Sam Altman recently admitted he needs about $1.4T in the coming years, and his company makes only $20B—so he let it slip that he expects the government to bail him out. He knows the U.S. absolutely has to win the AI race against China. So it looks like he figures you, the taxpayer, will foot the bill eventually when he can’t raise enough money.

Meantime, AI is changing everything for almost every business in America. I’m worried about our kids’ job landscape. A lot of strange things are happening in the world, fracturing global relations and AI eliminating jobs. A lot of professionals, middle management types, are going to be displaced.

My best skill is writing—I did write this blog post by myself because it’s a collection of my own thoughts—but everything I put into Gemini or ChatGPT, it writes better than I do despite a magna cum laude degree in English and 30 years of professional writing experience.

What does it mean that LLMs all write better than I do? I am slowly figuring that out. And it’s a disorienting and exciting time to be alive, all at once.

(Do you trust humans to use AI to excel more, and achieve higher level things? Time will tell. I see both possibilities—the light ones and the dark ones. What if both happen? The good, the bad and the ugly.)



NOW IS THE TIME TO LEARN ABOUT BITCOIN

GenX and younger Boomers, we cannot sit this one out. I started a little Bitcoin channel called Robyn Openshaw Bitcoin on YouTube, if you want to check it out. (I'm starting to use AI to be more efficient at producing content. It's just bite-sized education, and our Weds night classes are for those more committed.)

Starting in January, I am bringing in some teaching partners, who, like me, have spent a minimum of 2,000 hours studying Bitcoin.

Get a third month free, and $50 extra off using coupon code ROBYN, joining us here. Starting in January, I am bringing in some teaching partners, who, like me, have spent a minimum of 2,000 hours studying Bitcoin.

It’s digital, whereas gold is the best the 19th century could do, but it’s not very portable, and if the price gets really high, Elon Musk says he’ll go mine it on asteroids. Bitcoin has a fixed supply of 21M (95% of which has already been mined), and YES that’s enough for everyone, because a single Bitcoin is infinitely divisible.

MONEY PRINTERS IN U.S. JUST KICKED ON

I forgot to mention that in the silver debacle, where China has most of it, and JPMC has been quietly hoarding hundreds of thousands of ounces of silver--

--we may see government confiscation, or raising capital gains tax on it, to get Americans to hand theirs over. But also, to stop a banking and economic debacle, last week the U.S. created $17B in new debt someone must buy, to bail out the silver crisis, and this week, they added another $34B!

And last week, the Federal Reserve announced more Quantitative Easing (fancy word for money printing or other actions to “stimulate” the economy), only of course they denied it was really quantitative easing. Go ask any LLM whether Jerome Powell was accurate, saying it’s not really money printing / QE, don’t worry—I’ll wait.

Trump is giving $1776 to every member of the military. Since they aren’t even able to pay for their lives. And we’re in rather desperate need of military, with enrollments down, tens of thousands got canned for not getting the vax, and we keep getting ourselves entangled in more, more, and more wars.

(Venezuela, now! What?? We apparently have 10% of our Navy in the waters of the Caribbean.) (Maybe you heard that this week, while Ukraine’s Zelenskyy was literally at Mar-A-Lago, Trump got on the phone with Putin, said wait there, I’ll call you back after my meeting with Z—and while Putin waited, the Kremlin was attacked by dozens of drones supposedly from Ukraine.

What is going on?! I cannot possibly know, but the point is: the world is fracturing and countries and people in power are doing desperate, unthinkable things. Trump is naming 50 elite war jets and sending them to Israel as a gift, apparently.)

Anyway, all these things, including the stimmie checks to the military, mean what I’ve been predicting all year: the money printers are gonna go brrrrrrr, and a year or so after they do, inflation is the likely result.

And if gold and silver have had their run, will BITCOIN be the next “hedge against the failing dollar” or “debasement trade” to soak up the dollars that will be poured into the economy?

I think this is a strong thesis. What’s much MORE clear is that your dollars are worth less, all the time. Because they’re backed by nothing, they’re literally debt instruments, and when your Treasury or Fed can just print more of them as debt, your dollars are a melting ice cube in your hand.

(Or in the bank account. Where they’re far more likely to be hacked by eventual quantum computing, with their 1980’s computer coding, than 40,000-character Bitcoin addresses are.)



STAY TUNED FOR 2026 NEWS, AND JOIN US!

I'm avoiding saying the time, because with the new teachers coming in, we may change from 8 PM Eastern. Stand by.

I’m avoiding saying the time, because with the new teachers coming in, we may change from 8 PM Eastern. Stand by.

We do this research anyway, to stay on top of preserving our own wealth we spent a lifetime acquiring, in an increasingly fraught environment.

We do this research anyway, to stay on top of preserving our own wealth we spent a lifetime acquiring, in an increasingly fraught environment.

We don't have to be in bondage to banks and governments.

We don’t have to be in bondage to banks and governments. Join us Weds night here, and don’t forget to claim your second discount of $50 with coupon code ROBYN!

