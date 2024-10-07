Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Transcriber B
Oct 7, 2024

This would be hilarious if it weren't so sad. Oh, yeah, profound ignorance about probiotics, and the endless aggressive jab-shilling and testing, I've heard it.

Leonard Matthews
Oct 7, 2024

When I was 65 I was diagnosed with high blood pressure and put on Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothyazide. After one year and a half I developed a chronic cough that would not go away. I did not like the side effects of any of the medications so I quit taking anything and just started eating as healthy as I can. I still have high blood pressure but I eat very healthy and have never had any health problem related to high blood pressure. All the doctors said I would have a stroke and die within the next five years. I will be 89 in January, 2025, and have never had any health problems.

