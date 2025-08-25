Have you seen the TikTok health trend called “Dinosaur Time”?

The recent surge of the "Dinosaur Time" movement on TikTok has captivated audiences with its quirky approach to consuming leafy greens.

This playful method of grabbing raw, leafy greens by the handful, Jurassic-style, and chomping them down before meals is a simple habit and a fun, low-barrier way to incorporate more greens into your diet, especially if salads feel like too much work. And kids? They love it.

The Rise of 'Dinosaur Time'

The 'Dinosaur Time' trend emerged when TikTok user @sahmthingsup shared a video of herself eating raw spinach over the sink, likening the act to a herbivorous dinosaur.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 75,000 likes and sparking widespread interest in this unconventional method of increasing vegetable intake.

The simplicity and humor of the approach resonated with many, offering a quick and easy way to incorporate more greens into daily diets without the need for elaborate meal preparations.

Why It Works

Sometimes the hardest part of eating greens is … eating greens.

Salads can feel like too much work, and many people don’t know how to eat leafy greens. Dinosaur Time cuts through that resistance with humor and simplicity.

If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed about how to get more greens in your diet – or how to inspire your kids or grandkids to eat theirs – this might be the most delightfully simple trick yet.

Just wash, chew well, and enjoy.

I love this trend. I used to pick someone from every audience (450 in 6 years!) and have them eat a whole platter of greens that goes into a quart of green smoothie!

Women quit. A child tried once and threw up. That was the end of that! Men always stuck it out, never wanted to go down in front of a crowd. (Eventually, I picked only men.)

Leafy greens are one of the best things you can eat for your gut, immune system, energy, and even brain health. They're a powerhouse of nutrition – and most of us aren’t getting enough.

Want Even More Greens?

Dinosaur Time is a pre-meal ritual – not a full meal.

So much easier than eating a platter of greens!

