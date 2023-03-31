Signature Bank was shut down despite not actually being in trouble. Why?

Could it be because they served small and medium-sized businesses, Donald Trump, and NYC landlords?

Could it be because they engaged in crypto such as Bitcoin, and were launching a 24-7 trading platform? “Operation Chokepoint 2.0” is in full swing, with the federal government engaging in many activities to choke off access to anything but their oncoming plans to issue programmable digital money, or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

At least 20 states are trying to pass laws to legalize CBDC. Governors DeSantis of FL and Noem of SD have taken a strong stand against this.

You should check out Coin Bureau’s assessment about how solid and high-integrity Signature Bank and its executives were, and how it appears this bank shutdown was a “hit job.”

It appears they used Silicon Valley’s Bank catastrophe as the “crisis” they never let go to waste – for regulators to shut down the freedom-loving bank founders, who wanted to support free trade, and supported cryptocurrency? And perhaps the central bankers wanted control of the NYC commercial real estate market?

Basically, Signature Bank had a very unique business model that was a big threat to the centralized bankers’ business model.

One has to wonder if the banking collapses are intentional, to capitalize on the crisis created by 11 interest rate hikes in a year, after well over a decade of zero-interest and ultra-low interest rate loans. Putting the equity markets, the banks, and the economy into a tailspin.

Hegel’s Dialectic: problem, reaction, solution. They created the problem, and they provide the “solution.”

All of this is highlighted by the fact that Time Magazine is now blaming the oncoming recession, on banks. Private, regional banks, no less.

While there are bad banks, and bad businesses including banks, should be wrung out of any good system–many of the banks are the victims, not the perps. It’s not their fault the U.S. government was loaning money practically for free, for over a decade, and then pulled the rug out.

As Elon Musk said this week, banks shouldn’t be bailed out–depositors (the ultimate victims) should be!

I predict that the smaller banks failing–especially the ones regulators don’t like–will be used to consolidate the banking industry, so that only a few globalist-compliant behemoth companies are left standing.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated last week, to the U.S. Senate, that depositors would be bailed out, even over the $250K FDIC insurance limit. And yet Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said, the same day, that they wouldn’t be.

The head honchos don’t seem to agree. So behind closed doors, they had to deal with their contradictions, and Yellen walked her statement back.

It appears to me that the banks the Fed don’t like, or the ones who fail through inability to navigate the Fed’s 11 interest rate hikes in a year – will be absorbed into a globalist consolidation where eventually, only the central banks are left standing.

You’ve probably noticed that the globalists seem to have a step-wise approach. One step at a time, like you saw with Covid–

–first, they spread fear and panic, then masks and “social distancing,” schools and small businesses closed, they suppressed ivermectin and other early-treatment options.

Then they inflicted the “solution” – the herd-thinning bioweapon they called a vaccine, now responsible for more death and misery than all our wars combined. Then mandates, and people losing their jobs for non-compliance.

The solution is to stand up to it, with all you’ve got. If you’re the 19% who refused any injections at all–you’re the control group. You provide the data showing a “hard red line” between the health of the vaccinated, versus the health of the unvaccinated.

Catherine Austin Fitts is still advocating for supporting the regional banks, and keeping your deposits there, as part of our standing up to it, with all we’ve got, putting our money where our mouth is.

This is certainly the appropriate moral stand. But you should be aware that your deposits are insured only to $250K per depositor, in any given bank.

