Mary
Mar 31, 2023

Shame about the Signature Bank. No good deed goes unpunished by the globalists. I think it was John D. Rockerfeller who said that competition is a sin. And the only problem that world governments have with cryptocurrency is the fact that they don't have total control over all of it. The question about cryptocurrency ownership has been on the US Federal 1040 income form for about 2 or 3 years now. I've always been able to truthfully check no in that box. I figured that some of the same crooks were/are behind digital currencies as are involved in government issued currencies and other abominations.

There's no doubt on this end that people who refuse to sell their souls to participate in the upcoming anti-christ global economic system will be cut off economically. I'm certain too that people who refuse brain and hand implants will pay an economic price as well. It's all leading up to the satanic one world government. The Agenda 21/30, build back better, new world order or whatever satan's seed choose to call it all leads to the same place. A world where people will lose their souls in order to be able to buy food, get healthcare, pay bills or be able to participate in things that we have taken for granted that are actually human rights. There will be no human rights in the upcoming beast system. I'm sure there are other people alive who won't be complying with the devil and his allies dictating the terms of our existence come what may. We have no intentions of existing in an eternal hell far worse than we have experienced, heard of and seen in this current world. I would challenge anyone to read the last three chapters of the Book Of Revelation and decide which side of eternity they want to exist in.

Doc Compton
Mar 31, 2023

Robyn... it was a “ hit job” and there are more to follow. I’m hearing that from multiple RELIABLE sources.

Part of the plan and they continue to execute it without any pushback from counter sources.

Keep sounding the alarm... spent decades in the investment banking/ securities and this is as real as it gets.

Thank you for your vigilance and your courage in speaking out.

“Black swan event” coming to a “ market near you” in my humble opinion.

