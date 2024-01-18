If you’ve been following me very long, you know my “second home” is the amazing Swiss Mountain Clinic.

I’m hosting my 11th–and last–liver detox retreat.

Starting June 23, 2024! Want to come?

I’ll be sad to say goodbye to it, but in May 2025, WHO and EU impose vaccine mandates on travelers. So, this is our chance!

You’ll have beautifully plated meals, made by an amazing chef, to prepare you for a highly productive liver flush–so beneficial in detoxification and getting back to optimal health.

The liver flush prep and protocol is the single most effective thing I’ve ever discovered, to restore health.

Since your liver serves you in at least 500 ways, and most people’s livers and thousands of ducts are backed up much like your oil filter would be if you hadn’t changed it and replaced the oil, the last 15 years.

We then celebrate at a healthy, four-course Gala Dinner with live music. I am already getting very excited about it!

At the bottom of this post, please see all the diagnostics and treatments you’ll get, in your first week.

Stay for one, two, or three weeks if you can!

If you come for just one, you’ll need to start your diet protocol a few days early, at home, because 9 days of dietary prep are needed, for a productive liver flush.

We’ll email you about what to eat. If you stay a second week, you get a complimentary Oligoscan, to detect levels of minerals to detect deficiencies, and also heavy metals in your body.

If you have a serious illness and want concierge medicine, please contact the clinic itself, and book directly with them.

You will then be there with native English speakers (us) but have a more intensive (and costlier) experience.

I discovered this clinic on a world research tour of 20 clinics where medical doctors practice functional medicine, or “holistic” medicine. And from all over the world, my very favorite was Dr. Petra Wiechel, at this gorgeous clinic:

You’ll stay on-site, in a beautiful room overlooking the Calanca Valley in Switzerland, just a short way from Italy. Your treatments and meals each day are just a few steps away, using an elevator, in the 7-floor clinic!

We’ll take guided hikes in the most beautiful scenery you’ve ever experienced, and go out for an excursion into town.

And we’ll have everything done for us–to have a relaxing, rejuvenating, health-restoring liver flush, as well as having a great time together!

Prices

1 week double room: $5,940

1 week single room: $6,670

2 weeks double room: $11,600

2 weeks single room: $12,655

INUSpherese blood-filtering treatment is available, for a $3,220 charge (which is discounted for us), if you wish to learn more about it when we get there, and do it, during your stay. Limited spots are available.

It does not damage the blood, but filters it for heavy metals, glyphosate, solvents and industrial toxins, and pathogens. SMC is one of only 10 clinics in Europe to offer this amazing treatment. If you stay a second week, you can also get a second INUSpherese treatment, for a lower rate.]

If you want to get on the phone with Helen to ask questions and learn more, book a free 30-minute call with her, here. She’s been to the clinic and has also worked with me daily at GreenSmoothieGirl for 8 years.

These are the treatments you receive as part of your first-week package:

THERAPIES QUANTITY

Physician’s Evaluation 2

Darkfield Live Blood Analysis 1

Neural Therapy 1

Ear Acupuncture 1

Detox Vitamin Infusions 2

Oxygen Treatment 2

Biophoton 3

Vichy Shower 1

Colon Hydrotherapy 1

Coffee Enema 1

Indiba 2

Hot Pack 1

Nervous System Analysis 1

Full Body Massage 30 min 1

Detox-Flush 1

Daily infrared sauna, vibration plate, rebounder, and Bemer mat treatments.

A second, personalized week will be prescribed by Dr. Wiechel, at the end of your first week, based on your diagnostics. I have negotiated a significant discount for your second week (see above).

If you stay for two weeks, you get a COMPLIMENTARY Oligoscan.

It tells you the levels of your minerals (which you want) and also heavy metals (which you don’t). It indicates whether you’re in the green, yellow, or red zone, for each mineral and heavy metal.

If you come for one week, you can still get an Oligoscan, for $175.

If I’m going to fly all the way to Milan, I like to stay for two weeks, for the full experience!

I will be there for all three weeks, however, to be with those who are there to be treated for significant illnesses, and for anyone staying two weeks. It really helps to have someone there who speaks fluent English, as not all the practitioners do.

Arrive in Milan (MPX) airport on Sunday, June 23, or one of the two following Sundays, and your 90-minute chauffeur to and from the clinic, is provided as part of your stay. (If you come at a different time, expect about $200 for a cab the clinic will call for you, each way.)

I’ll be there with my husband, my longtime assistant, and some of my children if I can pry them away from their jobs, and I hope to get to know you in the sunny Swiss Alps–

–or have a reunion, if you’re a second-timer!

Know you want to join? Book your trip today!

See you June 23!

P.S. If you saw that the trip was to be in Mar/Apr, we pre-announced that, and shortly after, the WHO / EU postponed vaccine passports until May of 2025.

So, because I LOVE the experience of summertime in the Alps, we have changed the trip to June/July.

Then we can hike outside and sit out on the patio overlooking the beautiful valley, in the sunshine. I look forward to getting to know you!

