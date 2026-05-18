If you’ve spent any time on social media lately, you’ve probably seen the videos: people lowering themselves into tubs filled with ice, faces contorted, looking like they are trying to survive an Arctic shipwreck.

It’s called Cold Water Immersion (CWI), or simply “cold plunging.” Some fans claim it’s a miracle cure for anxiety, weight loss, and chronic pain. Skeptics, on the other hand, think it’s just a “masochist fad” for people who like to suffer for “likes.”

Today, we’re going to peel back the layers. We’ll look at the cold, hard science, the pros and cons, and my own personal (and very DIY) experience with the ice.

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My DIY Setup: The “Freezer” Method

When you look into cold plunging, the first thing you’ll notice is the price tag. You can go online right now and buy a high-tech cold plunge tub for $5,000 or even $10,000. These fancy tubs have built-in chillers, high-end filtration systems, and smartphone apps.

But I didn’t do that.

I have a 14-cubic-foot chest freezer in my garage. My partner John and I sealed the seams with waterproof caulk, filled it with well water, and that’s our tub.

I got the idea from my neighbor, who is a firefighter. He told me the guys at his station all got an old freezer for free, caulked it, and set it up at the firehouse. They jump in after their shifts to recover from the intense heat and physical stress of the job. If it’s good enough for our first responders, I figured it was good enough for me!

Why the “Freezer” Works for Us:

No Chemicals: Most expensive commercial plunges require chlorine or bromine to keep the water from growing algae. I don’t want my skin—my body’s largest organ—absorbing those chemicals while my pores are reacting to the water.

Fresh Well Water: We don’t need fancy filters. When the water starts to look or feel “funky,” we just pump it out and refill it with clean well water.

The “Ice Ring” Factor: We have to be careful with the plug! Sometimes we leave the freezer plugged in for a day or two by accident. When I open the lid, there’s a thick ring of ice around the edges. That is a “hold your breath and pray” kind of plunge! Other times, we just plug it in overnight, which gets it to a “perfectly cold” level—very cold, but not terrifying.

⚠️ A Note on Safety: I am not suggesting you go out and caulk a freezer. Water and electricity are a dangerous mix. We are extremely careful to always unplug the freezer before anyone gets near the water. Please, do your own research and stay safe!

The “High” vs. The Routine

When I first started plunging, I was going through an incredibly stressful phase of my life. My nervous system felt like it was constantly on high alert.

The first few times I got into that ice-cold water, I felt something I hadn’t felt in years: Absolute euphoria. For two or three hours after getting out, I felt like I was floating. My brain felt like it had been “hard-reset,” and the world seemed brighter and calmer.

Now, I plunge several times a week, and in the heat of the summer, I do it daily. I still feel amazing afterward—there is a definite boost in my mood and energy—but I’ll be honest: the “honeymoon phase” wears off. My body has adapted. I don’t get that three-hour “legal high” anymore, but I still get a solid “reset.”

I’ve also learned that more is not better. John and I found that if we try to do a second plunge in the same day, we don’t get the same effect. It’s like the brain’s chemical “reward” system needs a full 24 hours to reset before it can give you that boost again.

The Science: Why Dunk in Ice?

Why does putting your body in 45°F water do anything at all? It sounds like torture, but there are biological reasons your body responds this way.

1. The Dopamine Spike

Research has shown that immersion in cold water can increase blood dopamine levels by 250%. Dopamine is our “motivation” chemical. Unlike the spike you get from sugar or caffeine—which comes with a “crash”—the cold-water dopamine spike is steady and can last for hours.

2. Hormesis: “Good Stress”

Hormesis is the idea that a little bit of stress makes you stronger. Just like lifting weights “stresses” your muscles so they grow back stronger, cold water “stresses” your system so your immune system and cells become more resilient.

3. The “Vagus Nerve” Reset

The cold water stimulates the vagus nerve, which is the “highway” of your parasympathetic nervous system. This tells your body to move from “Fight or Flight” (stress) into “Rest and Digest” (calm).

The “Cautions”: When Cold is a Bad Idea

While the benefits are great, there are some “Stop and Think” moments you should consider. Evidence suggests cold plunging isn’t for everyone, every time.

The “Muscle Killer”: If you are a bodybuilder trying to get as big as possible, do not cold plunge right after your weightlifting session. Studies show that the inflammation you feel after lifting is actually what signals your muscles to grow. If you “chill” it away too soon, you might cancel out your hard work. Wait at least 4 to 6 hours.

The Cold Shock: When you hit ice water, your heart rate and blood pressure skyrocket instantly. If you have an underlying heart condition, this could be dangerous. Always check with a doctor if you aren’t sure.

Diminishing Returns: Your body is a master of adaptation. If you do the exact same plunge every single day, your body stops viewing it as a “challenge.” To keep the health benefits, you have to keep the body guessing by changing the time or the temperature.

Final Verdict: Is it Worth It?

So, is cold plunging just a fad? The “trend” of posting it on Instagram might fade, but the biological benefits of cold exposure are backed by solid evidence.

The Evidence-Based Summary:

It’s great for: People struggling with low mood, people looking to build mental toughness, and athletes looking to recover from cardio or hiking.

It’s not great for: People looking for maximum muscle growth or those with heart sensitivities.

You don’t need a $10,000 tub or even a caulked freezer in your garage to start. You can start tomorrow morning by turning your shower to “cold” for the last 60 seconds of your routine. It will be uncomfortable, your breath will catch, and you will want to turn it off—but that’s exactly the point. When you step out and feel that rush of energy, you’ll understand why so many of us are “chilling out.”

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