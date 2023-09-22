Have you heard about the new celebrity weight loss drug, Ozempic?

Elon Musk says he’s taken it. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote an editorial saying how injecting this drug in his belly fat weekly has kept him from raiding the fridge for sausage and cheese and half a bottle of wine at night. It reads like a drug rep wrote it, and he’d just finished a term as Prime Minister!

I’m sure the politicians aren’t in bed with pharma at all, though.

I’m sure he wrote that editorial just for the love of the feeling of his food not draining into the intestines, which is the mechanism of action for the drug. (To state the obvious, we actually need our food to digest, and manipulating the gastrointestinal system is dangerous.)

What Is Ozempic And How Does It Work?

Ozempic is the brand name containing the drug semiglutide, and it works on the monoamine neurotransmitter. It turns out that 23 other drugs trying to make a billion bucks on obesity have ALSO targeted this same neurotransmitter, and those other 23 have caused such serious adverse events that they had to be removed from the market.

For cardiotoxicity, which means poisonous to your heart and blood vessels, and for psychiatric disturbances like suicidal thoughts, psychosis, and depression, and much more.

Apparently the drug maker, Novo Nordisk, must have known that, because they kept people with psychiatric disorders and serious depression out of the preclinical trial.

But you probably won’t be surprised that by early this year, 60 people had reported serious psychiatric problems to the FDA after using this drug. Keep in mind that most adverse events are never reported, and often a patient won’t even connect a weight-loss drug to a psychiatric break with reality.

One person, that we know of, reports still being unwell a year after taking it. A teacher said that she was lightheaded and struggling to retain consciousness in front of her class, and she was burping sulfur so much that her students were complaining.

Which makes sense, because the way the drug works is that it “slows the gastric draining of your stomach.” Which means that it stops you from digesting your food.

So if your stomach’s contents don’t move into the intestines, then sure, you might not be hungry again very soon, but you also might experience nausea, vomiting, dehydration, diarrhea and burping sulfur. Kind of like you do when you have a stomach flu or food poisoning.

Seems like if a drug you take poisons and paralyzes your gut, which is one of the reported side effects of Ozempic, you’re probably not getting the basic nutrients well known to be needed for good health, from your food.

I’m not sure why anyone thinks it’s a good idea to stop your food from digesting. Because your stomach is widely considered to be your second brain, as in, it’s where 85% of your immune system lives.

And your mind doesn't work well when you’ve basically stopped digesting your food, which you actually need for fuel for your body and brain.

So the manufacturers think that we should “aggressively” (their word) treat overweight children as young as 12, with this drug. And they’re telling Millennial diabetics to take it for life!

And of course we have no idea what the long-term effects will be. The millions of Americans clamoring for it will have to tell us in a year, two years, and five years.

You know what having stomach acid sitting in your stomach, churning, with food you can’t digest does, right? I bet when you went out to dinner and got food poisoning once, you had an experience you’ll never forget.

I can’t understand how this resolves diabetes for anyone.

A Better Way To Stay Healthy

The fact is, detoxifying your body of the chemical obesogens from our processed foods and other sources, and the endocrine disruptors trapped in your fat stores and keeping you from being able to lose weight–obesogens include plastics and metals and volatile organic compounds and other toxins in our bodies–is how we eliminate fatigue and poor health, and get our healthy metabolism back.

Please watch my short video about obesogens here.

Getting rid of those toxins, stored in our fat deposits, is a healthy way to lose weight, that only benefits our overall health and assists the body in healthy metabolism. Rather than stopping our food from digesting.

Remember when Americans ran out and got on fen-phen, and that was a disaster with major cardiovascular disease complications too?

I had a doctor friend who got right on that drug, didn’t lose weight, but did suffer the heart problems after taking it. Now I know an MD who is taking Ozempic.

It’s what they know. They got no training in health, when they were in med school. And it shows. Doctors are at least as unhealthy as the general population, on average.

When I got sick 25 years ago and was lethargic and sick and spent four years mostly in bed, I had an unhealthy diet but a pharma injury is what tipped me over … I got back to a state of good health and optimal energy by detoxing. I’ve helped 20,000 people through the process. My husband and I do the detox twice a year and it’s made all the difference to free of illness and symptoms at our ages of 56 (me) and 43 (him).

Maybe there are things where it’s cool to be an early adopter, but I don’t think Ozempic AKA semiglutide is one of them.

Join us in the detox for a much more effective approach to weight loss and lots of support from other veteran detoxers and health coaches there to answer your questions every day, that doesn’t cost you your health, but helps you regain it, for LESS than a month on Ozempic.

There are 300 million people searching on Ozempic monthly, right now, the drug was backordered for months, and the warning sheet right in the box tells you all you need to know. I would bet this drug has to be pulled from the market just like 23 predecessor similar drugs did.

Please share this article and video with your friends and family.

