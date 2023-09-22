Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Hopkins's avatar
Dave Hopkins
Sep 22, 2023

Found this interesting regarding Ozempic:

The venom of the Gila monster, the only venomous lizard in America, played a critical role in developing a new class of anti-obesity drugs called GLP-1s. One of the newest GLP-1s is called semaglutide, which is sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy.

Reply
Share
Suzy Lindgren's avatar
Suzy Lindgren
Sep 22, 2023

That is fascinating! I did not know that! I actually use a homeopathic pain relief formula using Asian cobra venom. Works great!

I appreciate the thoughtful and thorough explanation Robyn provides and love to share her work!🙏

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture