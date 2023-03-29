Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Sunnydaze
Mar 29, 2023

Thank you for sharing this. My friend on the west coast recently told me about you so I’ve been tuning in. I appreciate your content and the fact that you stand solid for your core values no matter what. I did too, in early April 2020 when I took my first trip to the grocery store after they locked us down. I had heard (I lived in Oregon at the time) neighbors reporting neighbors for not muzzling up. Stores were guarding their doors and not letting the un-muzzled purchase food, and the shaming went on and on if you were somebody who used common sense and spoke up. I didn’t have a business or organization that was targeted by a criminal government. But I had to stand alone as an individual against my hometown and it’s grocery stores.

I sat in the parking lot and prayed. I was afraid of what I would face going in without a muzzle. But I knew in my heart God was saying that I wasn’t to wear a mask. I knew in my heart this whole thing was a set up and a scam to control us. I knew what this was on many levels right from its inception. So I prayed and asked for courage to stand for the truth, alone. Only I wasn’t alone. I had my special needs daughter who was 27 at the time. I refused to put a muzzle over her mouth and nose. So shaking in my shoes we went in. The 18 yr old, 120lb, mask guard usually stationed at the front door wasn’t there. I walked in without incident. I kept my eyes focused on my list and what I needed. People stared but said nothing. People walked away from me for fear I might drop a little saliva on them if they were too close, I guess. I was in the store for maybe 20 min. I went to the self check out counter where it was packed with people checking out. 6’ apart as instructed, and wearing muzzles like sheep, as expected. I checked out my groceries and as I turned to make sure my daughter was close and following as I heard the voice of a woman yelling something derogatory and inflammatory at me. I knew it was meant for me because our eyes met as she scurried away like a cockroach at a lightning fast speed so she wouldn’t have to stand toe to toe with me. It was her cowardly way of scolding me for non-compliance, so she wouldn’t have to be responsible for her actions. In my courage I would have happily stood face to face and responded. But, she was gone that quick. Instead I took my groceries and left. I never wore a mask in a grocery store, at all. And I didn’t wear them elsewhere either, even though I was scolded many times for it.

I didn’t loose what you lost. But I gained what I gained and have stood against the tyranny. I did lose my best friend over the whole scam. But I stand with my integrity and knowing I am on the right side of all this garbage.

My motto - Courage is contagious. Others will stand up when they see others stand up, eventually.

Delila Allen
Mar 29, 2023

I am truly grateful for your sacrifice for the freedoms of all of us!!!! You inspire me to be better everyday. I do wish I had your strength but I had a very different life from you. You had a way better up bringing than I and I wish sometimes I had even an inkling of encouragement, teaching or support that you had. You are strong because you had a family with good moral values. I am the only Christian in my family and it is an up hill battle everyday but I had to eventually give it to God and move and be by myself with 2 kids all alone with no friends or family. God sustains me everyday and I know why I have any strength is because I look to God and his strength. I would be honored to ever meet you even if it was for 5 minutes. God is guiding your footsteps and he is using you in way you can't even imagine!!!! May the Lord keep you and your family and keep you strong for the spiritual battles ahead.

