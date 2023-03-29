Canceled by 13 Billion-Dollar Companies and Audiences
Did We Survive? Is There Hope?
Being canceled by 13 groups and billion-dollar companies is how I will always remember 2020 and 2021:
Delta Airlines, Spotify, PayPal, Square, Venmo, a credit card processor, my 5 closest friends.
Thousands of followers of GreenSmoothieGirl, my public figure platform. Some of them sent me death wishes.
I was sent to 30-day FB jail 5 times. I was kicked off a tennis team for what I said on Facebook. I was kicked out of a group of 16 girlfriends in Park City.
One-third of my employees quit. Some had been with me for 6, 8, or 10 years. Some of my business colleagues said they’d never work with me again.
That’s how committed it turns out most people are, to whatever is on TV. Because if it’s on TV, it has to be true, right?
GreenSmoothieGirl had 2M unique visitors a year, prior to 2020.
But in the three years previous, Google had virtually wiped our content out of the search results.
Google’s algorithm has virtually eliminated everyone critical of Big Pharma, and everyone publishing natural-health content.
And we won’t even get into the phone calls I’ve gotten from the FBI, for the big protests I held in Utah throughout 2020, and the letter campaigns I’ve built for everything from tyranny in the Utah Senate, to running a Florida medical-freedom doctors’ tour in 2022, to running 12 large protests, to fund raising for the doctors who have lost their credentials.
And the destruction of small businesses, forced-masking and school closures–well before even I, even in my worst nightmares, imagined vaccine mandates forcing people to choose between poisoning themselves, and their jobs.
I am not “just a keyboard warrior.” I’ll take to the streets, too, and have done so, shutting State Street in Salt Lake City down, and the police were behind us, and helped us.
When I organized protests in front of the homes of health department officials destroying our businesses and schools, the Utah legislature held an emergency session to violate our First Amendment rights, and silence us with the force of unconstitutional law.
I’ll be here to serve, in whatever comes next. The FBI can call me, all they want.
The “RESTRICT ACT” is now in front of the U.S. Congress, using TikTok restrictions as the trojan horse to get the American public behind the biggest First Amendment-violating freedom-restricting law in American history. (Since many of us parents aren’t big fans of that Chinese-owned social media company.)
But the bill doesn’t stop at TikTok, and would allow the federal government to violate your liberties so extensively that everything I publish could easily become punishable by law.
See the list of sponsors of this bill, here, and please write them that the bill goes far beyond TikTok, violates the First Amendment as well as rule of law and basic civil liberties. Please tell them you oppose it.
But while I may have been canceled by 13 communities and billion-dollar companies, here’s the shining beacon of light, for me personally:
in 2023, the GreenSmoothieGirl newsletter list has tripled since 2020. It turns out, some friends may leave you, but others will come stand by your side.
What I learned from all of this: when the cause is virtuous, you stand your ground. It was only the health and the lives of everyone, at stake. Could the stakes have been higher?
In 2022, as the immune systems of millions have been decimated by 2, 3, 4, or 5 injections–missed work by 18 to 64-year olds rose by 15 standard deviations.
Three standard deviations are a once-in-200-years event. 15 standard deviations is a “black swan” unprecedented rise in illness.
If you stand your ground, speak up to everyone you can, push back on the tyranny in every way you can–
–you don’t have to face your children and grandchildren 20 years later as a coward and a sell-out to your core values.
Do what’s in everyone’s long-term best interests, rather than what’s in your own personal short-term best interests.
You’ll survive (or not, that must be accepted upfront). And you’ll likely form a whole new support system, if you’re willing to do a lot of work.
But you can sleep at night because your integrity is intact.
Thank you for reading.
Thank you for sharing this. My friend on the west coast recently told me about you so I’ve been tuning in. I appreciate your content and the fact that you stand solid for your core values no matter what. I did too, in early April 2020 when I took my first trip to the grocery store after they locked us down. I had heard (I lived in Oregon at the time) neighbors reporting neighbors for not muzzling up. Stores were guarding their doors and not letting the un-muzzled purchase food, and the shaming went on and on if you were somebody who used common sense and spoke up. I didn’t have a business or organization that was targeted by a criminal government. But I had to stand alone as an individual against my hometown and it’s grocery stores.
I sat in the parking lot and prayed. I was afraid of what I would face going in without a muzzle. But I knew in my heart God was saying that I wasn’t to wear a mask. I knew in my heart this whole thing was a set up and a scam to control us. I knew what this was on many levels right from its inception. So I prayed and asked for courage to stand for the truth, alone. Only I wasn’t alone. I had my special needs daughter who was 27 at the time. I refused to put a muzzle over her mouth and nose. So shaking in my shoes we went in. The 18 yr old, 120lb, mask guard usually stationed at the front door wasn’t there. I walked in without incident. I kept my eyes focused on my list and what I needed. People stared but said nothing. People walked away from me for fear I might drop a little saliva on them if they were too close, I guess. I was in the store for maybe 20 min. I went to the self check out counter where it was packed with people checking out. 6’ apart as instructed, and wearing muzzles like sheep, as expected. I checked out my groceries and as I turned to make sure my daughter was close and following as I heard the voice of a woman yelling something derogatory and inflammatory at me. I knew it was meant for me because our eyes met as she scurried away like a cockroach at a lightning fast speed so she wouldn’t have to stand toe to toe with me. It was her cowardly way of scolding me for non-compliance, so she wouldn’t have to be responsible for her actions. In my courage I would have happily stood face to face and responded. But, she was gone that quick. Instead I took my groceries and left. I never wore a mask in a grocery store, at all. And I didn’t wear them elsewhere either, even though I was scolded many times for it.
I didn’t loose what you lost. But I gained what I gained and have stood against the tyranny. I did lose my best friend over the whole scam. But I stand with my integrity and knowing I am on the right side of all this garbage.
My motto - Courage is contagious. Others will stand up when they see others stand up, eventually.
I am truly grateful for your sacrifice for the freedoms of all of us!!!! You inspire me to be better everyday. I do wish I had your strength but I had a very different life from you. You had a way better up bringing than I and I wish sometimes I had even an inkling of encouragement, teaching or support that you had. You are strong because you had a family with good moral values. I am the only Christian in my family and it is an up hill battle everyday but I had to eventually give it to God and move and be by myself with 2 kids all alone with no friends or family. God sustains me everyday and I know why I have any strength is because I look to God and his strength. I would be honored to ever meet you even if it was for 5 minutes. God is guiding your footsteps and he is using you in way you can't even imagine!!!! May the Lord keep you and your family and keep you strong for the spiritual battles ahead.