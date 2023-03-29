Being canceled by 13 groups and billion-dollar companies is how I will always remember 2020 and 2021:

Delta Airlines, Spotify, PayPal, Square, Venmo, a credit card processor, my 5 closest friends.

Thousands of followers of GreenSmoothieGirl, my public figure platform. Some of them sent me death wishes.

I was sent to 30-day FB jail 5 times. I was kicked off a tennis team for what I said on Facebook. I was kicked out of a group of 16 girlfriends in Park City.

One-third of my employees quit. Some had been with me for 6, 8, or 10 years. Some of my business colleagues said they’d never work with me again.

That’s how committed it turns out most people are, to whatever is on TV. Because if it’s on TV, it has to be true, right?

GreenSmoothieGirl had 2M unique visitors a year, prior to 2020.

But in the three years previous, Google had virtually wiped our content out of the search results.

Google’s algorithm has virtually eliminated everyone critical of Big Pharma, and everyone publishing natural-health content.

And we won’t even get into the phone calls I’ve gotten from the FBI, for the big protests I held in Utah throughout 2020, and the letter campaigns I’ve built for everything from tyranny in the Utah Senate, to running a Florida medical-freedom doctors’ tour in 2022, to running 12 large protests, to fund raising for the doctors who have lost their credentials.

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up.

And the destruction of small businesses, forced-masking and school closures–well before even I, even in my worst nightmares, imagined vaccine mandates forcing people to choose between poisoning themselves, and their jobs.

I am not “just a keyboard warrior.” I’ll take to the streets, too, and have done so, shutting State Street in Salt Lake City down, and the police were behind us, and helped us.

When I organized protests in front of the homes of health department officials destroying our businesses and schools, the Utah legislature held an emergency session to violate our First Amendment rights, and silence us with the force of unconstitutional law.

I’ll be here to serve, in whatever comes next. The FBI can call me, all they want.

The “RESTRICT ACT” is now in front of the U.S. Congress, using TikTok restrictions as the trojan horse to get the American public behind the biggest First Amendment-violating freedom-restricting law in American history. (Since many of us parents aren’t big fans of that Chinese-owned social media company.)

But the bill doesn’t stop at TikTok, and would allow the federal government to violate your liberties so extensively that everything I publish could easily become punishable by law.

See the list of sponsors of this bill, here, and please write them that the bill goes far beyond TikTok, violates the First Amendment as well as rule of law and basic civil liberties. Please tell them you oppose it.

But while I may have been canceled by 13 communities and billion-dollar companies, here’s the shining beacon of light, for me personally:

in 2023, the GreenSmoothieGirl newsletter list has tripled since 2020. It turns out, some friends may leave you, but others will come stand by your side.

(If you aren’t on the GreenSmoothieGirl newsletter, you can join us here for free. You’re also removed from it, if you don’t click on any newsletter for a month. If you used to follow GreenSmoothieGirl, and don’t know why you never get an email from us any more, that’s why.)

What I learned from all of this: when the cause is virtuous, you stand your ground. It was only the health and the lives of everyone, at stake. Could the stakes have been higher?

In 2022, as the immune systems of millions have been decimated by 2, 3, 4, or 5 injections–missed work by 18 to 64-year olds rose by 15 standard deviations.

Three standard deviations are a once-in-200-years event. 15 standard deviations is a “black swan” unprecedented rise in illness.

If you stand your ground, speak up to everyone you can, push back on the tyranny in every way you can–

–you don’t have to face your children and grandchildren 20 years later as a coward and a sell-out to your core values.

Do what’s in everyone’s long-term best interests, rather than what’s in your own personal short-term best interests.

You’ll survive (or not, that must be accepted upfront). And you’ll likely form a whole new support system, if you’re willing to do a lot of work.

But you can sleep at night because your integrity is intact.

Thank you for reading. Sometimes we benefit from links in our blog posts or newsletter. You can support small businesses by joining us. Small businesses, rapidly now, after being on the dole (life support!) in 2020 and 2021, are being crushed in favor of just a few billion-dollar companies at the top of each industry. Thank you for following this Substack channel, and by subscribing to my 16-year old health, wellness and nutrition education platform, GreenSmoothieGirl, here. They can cancel and punish me, but I’ll be here till the bitter end.

