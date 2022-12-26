Bryan is my husband’s best friend. (Update post-hurricane: we are so blessed that he flew out, when labor is impossible to find in Florida, after two back-to-back hurricanes.)

Bryan has been hard at work with my husband, 50 hours a week, as the main floor of our home was a total tear-out.

The septic system backed up, with three feet of standing ocean water on the septic tank outside, pressuring it — and the ocean also rushed in.

Mold is not something to be messed with, in Florida heat and humidity. So within 48 hours, with the help of friends, we had everything torn out:

Drywall. Insulation. Baseboards. Floors. Cabinets. Then we scrubbed everything with bleach water.

We’re 6 weeks into the construction project, and we have 2 weeks left, to finish. Thank God we were able to obtain all the materials. We’ve refinished our concrete floor with 3 layers of “100% solids” epoxy (very little toxic outgassing). It looks beautiful. I don’t ever want to tear a floor out again!

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

A Wonderful Surprise: Bryan Said YES to My Detox!

But what is extra astonishing is that Bryan wanted to do the GreenSmoothieGirl 26-Day Detox, while doing hard labor!

He has seen the changes in John, from detoxing twice a year with me, for five years now. He has been really keen to do it, for a long time, but with John there with him, and me to consult — despite his worry that it would affect his energy while he worked, he chose to do it anyway!

Many women join us, but their husbands, and also single men, are reticent, thinking “I’ll be hungry!” and “I won’t be able to do my work!”

Watch my short Facebook Live with Bryan, when he was on Day 16 of the Detox. He would never have done that impromptu interview with me, prior to his two weeks detoxing.

It wasn’t just his hand that looked like that — the skin condition (both eczema and psoriasis) was all over his face, neck, ears, and torso. He was ashamed to even go out in public with us. Which is heartbreaking, because as two people said on my Facebook Live, “Bryan is so handsome!”

Side story: my husband and Bryan met in high school, around 1996, when they both got busted for smoking weed.

(Utah sent them to a decent-sounding rehab program back then, to deter them from becoming addicts. Fun fact: they made those guys get in a SAUNA every day! I am happy to report NEITHER went on to do hard drugs.)

And lest it be said I’m exposing their story to be critical:

(a) I have their permission, (b) I love them both, and (c) as I always said to my kids, “YOU ARE NOT YOUR MISTAKES.” (Also, “We all make them.”)

Bryan Is Already Having Great Results!

Anyway, Bryan has now released 19 pounds — in 16 days!

His skin disorders are not gone, but are DRAMATICALLY improved, and he hasn’t even gotten to the ultimate point, yet, where he flushes his gallbladder and kidneys and liver, and thick gunk and precursor gallbladder and liver stones come out of most people.

Bryan’s inflammation is so reduced that I GASPED when I saw him recently after a week. He looked so different! Slimmer, with significantly reduced facial inflammation.

Within four days, he noticed his knee pain had disappeared, walking up our steep stairs. He feels lighter, cleaner, and has had more energy, not less, doing the hard work at our house — and he said, “I have never been hungry.”

I’ll do another Live with Bryan after his liver flush. In the meantime, check out this conversation I had with him, halfway through the Detox.

A Quick Summary of the GreenSmoothieGirl Detox

The GreenSmoothieGirl detox is like getting an oil change for your car, when you’ve driven the car for 10 years without a filter or oil change! Your liver performs over 500 functions!

After the final “flush” stage of the Detox, your liver can go back to doing its work well, with thin, copious amounts of bile — so important for daily, ongoing detoxification.

(Our detoxers often even eliminate parasites. We have a separate page called Poo Corner, for our supported detoxers, so they don’t get bombed on the general support page with pics some don’t want to see. But many of them eliminate parasites killed in the detox, and most eliminate stones as well — which, if left untended, could cause one of the most painful events there is. In Poo Corner, people can see the rather graphic results of many detoxes. If you’re into that, it’s rather motivating! You’ll think, “If that’s in ME, I want it OUT!”)

The detox foods are entirely hypoallergenic, high in fiber, nutrient-dense, oxygenating, and alkalizing.

There, I’ve just summarized the program for you. However, it’s not just a diet — we also help you with some protocols that help expedite the exit of hundreds of toxins (and many living pathogens) from your body, through the organs of elimination.

Bryan’s Mom Is Coming to Life, Too!

There’s even more to Bryan’s amazing story. Besides working full time in construction, he is the full-time caretaker for his disabled 64-year-old mom who failed, 9 years ago to accomplish her objective, taking 60 Ambien. She has dementia, and if left to her own devices, she’d eat nothing but brownie batter and Diet Dr. Pepper.

So, Bryan’s mom is also living with us through the project. They were here this summer, too, when Bryan helped John remodel our condo. She said only three things, this summer: “No!” and “I wanna go!” and “I don’t wanna go!”

Bryan has also been feeding his mom the detox foods. I don’t think she has ever in her life consumed green smoothies, pink smoothies, green juice, sweet potatoes, or really much nutrient density at all. Bryan’s feeding them to her, while also supplying her favorite treats, like cookies — if she drinks a green smoothie first.

And his mom is talking! I have conversations with her. I have heard her say 40 different things, in the last two days.

This last weekend, we turned on her favorite song, “Walkin’ On the Sun” by Smash Mouth, and she and I danced, to entertain Bryan and John. It was so much fun.

She’s still disabled, and I asked her what Bryan’s name was, and she didn’t know. But she is such a changed woman.

This summer: heavily medicated, unhappy, cried and yelled a lot, clearly in lots of pain, watching “Friends” all her waking hours.

Now: She’s happy, funny, and somewhat mobile. She’s dancing, and wants to go for walks.

Did she go hardcore vegan? No.

Is she doing the whole detox? No.

But now you understand what an amazing transformation we’ve seen in her, too.

It’s Not All or Nothing

Something I say often is, “INCREMENTAL improvement IS improvement!”

I think we tend to engage in “all-or-nothing” thinking. Can’t we just IMPROVE? Maybe you aren’t willing to give up sugar, alcohol, or GMO salty snacks — but you ARE willing to detox twice a year?

Or just to try it once?

Your body knows what to do, when it isn’t spending all its energy on metabolism. (Typically, 65% of your energy goes to breaking down the food you eat. But if processed foods and animal products are a big part of your diet, then it’s more than 65% of your energy).

While free of those burdens, and supplied an oxygenating, nutrient-dense diet, your body has the space and time to focus on rest, rebuild, and repair functions.

Another Inspiring Detoxer

And for even more inspiration, this young man took before-and-after pics of his Detox results, and gave us permission to share them. He had just lost his mom and missed her terribly. He told us that he decided the best way he could honor her, would be to tend to his health. Men can do it, too!

My experience is that women verbalize a lot, about their health problems. Men are often more silent or stoic, but they have as many health problems in this culture, as women do!

The January Detox Is Going to Be Great!

Encourage a man in your life to be your Detox Buddy this year, and he’ll love the results.

You can check out the free, 4-video masterclass, here, summarizing my 25 years of work in detoxifying myself, and then helping 18,000 other people do it. We’ll have 1,000 new detoxers in January, and our Facebook group is an absolute joy. Supportive, educational, we’re all in it together.

Sometimes, a veteran detoxer answers your question before we get to it! After you do the 26 days, I can show you how to do an abbreviated version in the future, which still preps you for a productive liver detox. This makes twice-a-year detoxing easy and quick.

(The first time, the whole 26-day program is necessary, to help you identify any food sensitivities, and to do deeper work. You also learn how to “ease out of it” with entirely clean food, the last several days after your “flush.”)

If you’re ready to just pick your detox package, join us here, and you’ll choose your start date, so that all your support is perfectly timed, just for you.

Thank you for your support of my Substack channel. I have a team that helps me publish so much great content in so many ways, so we appreciate your $10/mo subscription, or one-time donation. And, please assume that some of the links I may share, compensate my small business.

Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers