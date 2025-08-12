BREAKING: FDA has made your natural thyroid illegal that you may have been getting from a compounding pharmacy.

Just like that.

What AI told me yesterday is that the decision was made / announced this month and also being enforced this month.

Today, this new statement on FDA website suggests you may have some time, if you want to "stock up."

Having just written a book on related subjects, I think FDA did this because the compounding pharmacies were already using the same drugs as the regulated drugs, for the most part.

(Not some natural dried pig thyroid. Though for marketing purposes, there may have been some of that, as a base material.)

So compounding pharmacies and "BHRt" or "NHRt" practitioners were vulnerable. Since they were actually selling mostly the same product as the regulated drug. Without being regulated.

The official statement, though, is that under- and over-dosing is common with animal-based unapproved product, and it could carry viruses, etc.

Fact is, the desiccated pig thyroid is what women THINK they're getting, but usually aren't, anymore.

Like many of you, 30 years ago, I found the natural hormone replacement an absolute miracle. I'm definitely not here to tell you that you're wrong.

But, I'm interested if you've noticed the change in the products, those of you who have been on it for decades.

When I was diagnosed with an underactive thyroid (likely due to toxicity and exposure to radiation, as a baby downwind of the Nevada test site detonating bombs), getting on first the drug, then the bioidentical, fixed about 20 symptoms for me.

Of course, I also got serious about detoxification right about then, being sick and desperate.

So I may also have a more functional thyroid now, that isn't clogged up.

Now, post menopause, I go off it for months at a time and notice no difference. And I don't think I'm getting any positive effects from it, and it doesn't seem "natural" in any way.

(For sure it uses solvents and is made in drug manufacturing plants--the desiccated pig thyroid product, the "natural" and "bioidentical" stuff, just has scale / availability problems.

And it has, for decades. Especially as awareness in BHRt grew.

So I think the companies just started using the synthetic stuff because supply chains were more reliable.

But the "bioidentical" label stuck. It wouldn't be the first or the worst epic scam in the history of supplements. Not by a long shot.

(Stand by, for more info, my book Take Daily will be out in a month.)

Anyway, all the language yesterday was very aggressive, about it being illegal to buy animal-based thyroid product from any source.

But today, likely due to big pushback, it sounds like you could go to your practitioner and maybe ask for double dose and freeze some.

If you really think it helps you.

I honestly don't think your practitioner knows or would tell you if s/he's actually just selling you the same synthetic stuff the endocrinologist would prescribe you.

There are several steps in between your nurse practitioner (or MD, or whoever) and the source product, and most of them are just repeating the old marketing narrative.

But FDA has decided entirely synthetic, no-animal-product-involved, is all you're going to get, from here forward.

