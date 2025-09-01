One Utah doctor became the face of a national debate on medical ethics and COVID-19 vaccination requirements

Dr. Kirk Moore, a Utah-based plastic surgeon, has been on house arrest, wearing an ankle bracelet, and has spent most of his net worth on attorneys, the last 2 years:

after federal authorities accused him of providing COVID-19 vaccine cards to individuals who had not actually received the vaccine.

I am friends with every single person involved in this case, and I want to share with you today some of the shocking events of this case, that the media is never going to tell you.

The Allegations

Federal prosecutors allege that Dr. Moore, along with several others, participated in a scheme to distribute fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards. According to court documents and news reports, Moore’s office allegedly allowed patients to receive official CDC vaccine cards without administering the vaccine itself.

The motivation, as authorities describe, was to help vaccine-hesitant individuals bypass workplace and travel mandates without actually being vaccinated.

He is accused of destroying $28,000 worth of the shots that have caused over 1.5M people to be reported to the CDC’s own VAERS system, mostly by healthcare workers, for death or injury. (A fact that was banned for the jurors to hear.)

Almost 2,000 people in Utah were spared the “clot shots” by Dr. Moore that they were being bullied into getting, by news media, government, their employers, or the travel industry that have sent excess death through the roof since 2021, and have sent literally hundreds of disease diagnoses to unprecedented numbers.

Kirk Moore, MD not just helped many people for free, when they had covid; but also helped almost 2,000 avoid risk of death or significant injury from the toxicity of the injections.

Insider Info the Public Should Know from the Trial

US Attorney General Pam Bondi stepped in, a week into the trial, and demanded that the lower court drop the entire case against Dr. Moore and his neighbor and other “accomplices.”

Frankly, I helped, too. I donated five figures to Dr. Moore and his “accomplice” for their legal bills; I sent friends and family to him who needed to travel or keep their job; I supported him in every way I could.

And I would do it again, if friends and family’s medical freedom were in jeopardy again.

These are actions and statements by the public officials who deserve credit for stepping in for Dr. Moore, and Moore flew to WDC to thank them, after they helped him end the case:

AG Pam Bondi: “Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today.”

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene called him a “hero” and thanked Bondi for dropping the case.

RFK Jr: praised Moore as a hero and for his “courage and commitment.”

Utah Senator Mike Lee and Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz joined a rally in support of Moore as the trial began, on the steps of the courthouse, calling it “federal overreach.”

But the Crazy Stuff We Learned from Court

My PhD friends from India, years into a legal immigration process, were compelled to testify in the Moore trial, told in so many words their visas were in jeopardy.

Everyone involved was instructed by the plaintiff’s counsel, and upheld by the judge!—that they could not say the word “vaccine,” and they could not in any way talk about the injuries and death caused by the vaccine.

Perhaps the most shocking of all were the revelations in court that the Covid-19 vaccine response was entirely a military operation. And had nothing to do with science.

The medical system and the public believed the CDC and FDA were in charge—in fact, they were following military orders.

Military compelled to testify admitted that Department of Defense and Palantir were involved in tracking hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines, in addition to the testing kits.

In the one week of the trial before it was shut down, one admission was that the military had people inside Moderna and the other 5 vaccine manufacturers.

You can’t even get military documents via FOIA request. Read more about the bombshell disclosures of who was really at the top of the Covid-19 vaccine agenda, the military, in the Substack blog post by my friends who’ve been in the trenches fighting for Utah’s (and the U.S.’s) medical freedom literally since April, 2020, when I first met them.

Conclusion

With Dr. Moore exonerated, through rather unusual means, there is no clear W or L for the case, to create precedent caselaw.

However, it occurs to me in reading what came out of the first week of the trial, that the elites involved in the vaccine really should not want the public or media or even medical system in court. To become aware of how military-driven the vaccine agenda was.

You opted out? Turns out, you’re not just brave, you’re really smart. Good for you. Now we continue to soldier on and keep helping our friends and family who decided to acquiesce.

I hope you’re not like me, with 7 (that I know of) injured family members who’ve never been the same since the vaccine, plus two now dead.

Thank you for your support of this blog. We especially appreciate if you can help keep my work going with a $10/mo subscription, or a one-time donation. God bless you, God bless Pam Bondi and MTG and Sen. Mike Lee; and God bless Kirk Moore MD and everyone who helped him for risking themselves to protect the rest of us.

Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Follow GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook

Follow Robyn Openshaw on Facebook

Join Robyn on Telegram

Follow Robyn on Twitter