I have this friend who loves biohacking. She calls herself a biohacker. She has every pill, potion, and gadget. Tens of thousands of dollars’ worth. She follows all my colleagues who have biohacker brands. I know all those guys. My friend goes to their conferences, and she buys everything they sell that she can afford.

Here's my issue with biohacking. The human body isn’t a computer. You can’t “hack” it. Or even if you insist you can, you have to ask, is the answer always that you SHOULD?

I feel like the biohacking movement doesn’t have the old wisdom of the great doctors and scientists of the past. They often discard truth, for technology.

I feel like they’re missing the education I was blessed to get from my grandmother, and thousands of hours of my own seeking and researching.

My grandmother beat cancer without chemo and radiation, and consequently, all of her 47 grandchildren got to know her. It’s me she gave all her books to, when I was in my 20’s and my health crashed.

I’m so grateful for that foundational education, because some amazing doctors knew how healthy people lived, long before there was “biohacking.”

Long before all the marketers took over, and hijacked Western world’s consciousness, relative to health and wellness, making it very expensive and very complex.

It's not that everything biohackers teach you is wrong. I love saunas, and they love saunas, for example. I like those guys. A bunch of them are my friends.

But I think we get into dangerous territory, “transhuman” territory in fact, when we go “all in” on the idea that we can ignore what has created healthy populations, and unhealthy populations, for 10,000 years.

We have available to us information, for instance compiled by Yale University’s Dr. David Katz, who cites 6500 studies on what the healthy human beings alive on Earth eat and have eaten. The biohacking movement mostly doesn’t have that background or value it.

They’re busy trying to “hack” human health. With one molecule, in a pill. Completely unaware of how swallowing synthetic pills with one molecule causes other changes in the body, that haven’t usually been researched.

Or a gadget that stimulates some function in the body. But science knows less about the human body than many of the PhD’s and MD’s act like we do.

So we have to take a wider-angle view. I think the smartest people look carefully at what healthy people do, and what unhealthy people do. I know the prominent biohackers personally, and I respect them and believe they are doing what they think is in the interests of their health and their followers’ health.

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

But I think we should value the decades of research on what the healthiest populations in the world eat, and do. And it’s simpler, and less expensive, than the tens of thousands of “biohackers” out there think. I worried that a lot of people think they can eat the Standard American Diet, or the diet where you eat loads of fat, or loads of meat, and just use “biohacking” to be healthy.

The biohackers’ followers’ homes are full of expensive pills, potions, and gadgets. Some of their followers spend all their discretionary income on 300 pills and gadgets. I feel like we’ve lost some respect for the very unique organism that is a human being.

Maybe you’ll tell me I’m crazy and that you really value all your tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of gadgets and gizmos and supplements. But I think we’re losing knowledge about the human body, mind and spirit, with all the biohacking and marketing.

I’m giving two weeks of health coaching in a small group away for $1. I’d really like the pure knowledge my grandmother Eleanor Romney had, to be preserved and passed on. When diagnosed with cancer and absolutely everyone begged her to do the chemo and radiation…she chose the road less traveled.

I’ve chosen the road less traveled, too, and it has made all the difference. Feel free to join me for $1 in our Insiders Health Coaching group, so I can pass on all I’ve learned in 25 years, that have led to a 56-year old life without drugs, reliance on pharma, and symptom-free, strong energy from 6 am to 10 pm every single day. I’d feel very blessed to have you on the journey, in my health coaching group for just $1.

Resources:

