You’ve probably seen the Bemer mat, from Germany.

You can lie on it, to protect you from the effects of EMF, or electromagnetic frequencies, which most of us are bombarded with every day.

I bought one years ago, and love it. Problem is, it cost me many thousands of dollars.

We’ve all seen a lot of technological advancement in the last decade, and you know how eventually prices come down, with more innovation.

So I’ve found that innovation at a better price, and negotiated a great discount for us on an excellent PEMF mat. So that you can get a solution for a fraction of the cost of the Bemer!

In fact, I think it’s more useful, because you can sit on it, while you work.

We need a way to pick up “negative ions” (a good thing, you need them, to neutralize “positive ions” you’re holding onto, from all the emitting devices) in our environment, to “mop up” all the free radicals.

Think of them as “vitamins in the air.”

And the PEMF mat helps you do that even while being exposed to EMF–looking at your phone, or working on your laptop.

Think of it like the sticky roller that you roll all over your clothes, if you have a dog or cat. You’re getting rid of all the stuff clinging to your energy field, that is causing you to be anxious, depressed, or low-energy.

You know how if you go out to the beach and put your feet in the sand, or lie in the grass, you feel better, and anxiety eases, in just a few minutes? For me, that’s the case.

Imagine negative ions from contact with Earth, air, grass, trees, or the ocean–cleaning up all the negative energies in your electrical field.

All your devices, appliances, and even your router are emitting “positive ions”--again, it’s a bad thing, to be “positive,” in this context–and you collect far too many of them, in your own energy field.

And they bog you down, and lower your vibration. As I wrote about extensively, in my 2017 bestselling book, Vibe. About everything you’re doing and using and even thinking–and the impact they have on your vibrational frequency.

(Gratitude, peace, love: your highest-vibration states. Anxiety, fear, anger: your lowest-vibration states. You have more control over it than you probably imagine!)

Two sessions a day on the PEMF mat, to the rescue! To get the calming and healing effects you could also get lying on the ground in a forest.

Using a PEMF mat is especially helpful for people who spend a lot of time with devices, on the phone, or working in front of a computer (like I’m doing right now).

I feel the same–calm and relaxed, but energized–when I’m sitting on my PEMF mat, that I do with my feet in the sand on the beach.

So I can achieve that same “flow state” even in a room with wi-fi and multiple devices. (The view? I need the beach for that.) Plus, we need to “mop up” the free radicals to decrease disease risk.

And my research has led me to a PEMF mat from HigherDOSE that you can have for just $699! But, discounted (use code GSG15), it’s only $589, only through June 9.

Or $1,295 for the bigger Pro Mat you can lie on–with your discount it’s only $1,100–which has a “negative ion” button for even more grounding and mop-up of “dirty energies,” plus it has 40 pounds of crystal in it, for really quality extra “grounding” of your energies.

We organized this 15% discount, with our buying power, because so many friends of GreenSmoothieGirl tell me they want strategies, against the “electrosmog” problem, as they call it in Europe.

And I wanted the discount, and to try it out long before ever recommending it to you! I never recommend anything to you, if I didn’t get it and love it, myself, first.

Some of us are more sensitive to chaotic frequencies or low-grade radiation, and will notice anxiety or low energy if there’s wi-fi on, or get a headache or even a rash, if we talk on the phone too long.

Some of the health benefits from the research on the use of PEMF mats include:

*Relief from pain and spasms

*Better circulation

*Improved muscle relaxation and performance

*Decreased inflammation and swelling

*Improved oxygenation in tissues

*Enhanced cellular repair and recovery

*Improved immune function

*Better sleep

*Inhibits growth of viruses, bacteria and yeasts

Some people don’t notice the effects of EMF--but the chaotic frequencies are low-grade radiation and cumulatively lead to disease risk, including cancer and neurological problems.

Including the most common daily ones–anxiety and depression.

(Have you noticed how you don’t go a day now, without hearing about people’s anxiety and depression, especially young people? Babies’ and children’s brains are far more susceptible to chaotic frequencies. Kids and teenagers could benefit from spending 15 minutes, twice a day, on the PEMF mat.)

I often wonder if the epidemic of anxiety is related to the epidemic of chaotic frequencies in the modern environment.

So I sit on my HigherDOSE PEMF mat for 15 minutes while I work, morning and afternoon. In fact, because it’s so user-friendly for an office worker, I actually like it better than my Bemer, where I have to lie on a massage table with the Bemer on top.

Which takes time from my day, and takes space in my house. So I find that I use my HigherDOSE Go Mat much more often, for a tiny fraction of the price! In fact, it’s sitting next to me as I work, and I just pull it under me, twice a day, and turn it on.

Against sources of EMF, ELF (extremely low frequencies) and RF (radioactive frequencies) include 4G and 5G towers, wi-fi, the computer, the cell phone, the microwave, the car, and even the blow dryer.

We used to get very small amounts of low-grade radiation (we’ve had electrified houses for a long time), but now we are bombarded by chaotic frequencies all day, with EMF being massively higher than it was even 10 years ago.

Exposure to this radiation and low-vibration energy can raise blood pressure, impair cognitive function, and damage DNA.

I love sitting on my PEMF mat, to just “mop up” extra electrons, and ‘calm’ and ‘ground’ myself every day.

To return to a state of homeostasis, peace, and health.

I think you’ll love it! Enjoy!

P.S. The $699 Go Mat is here, till June 9, and the upgraded $1,295 PEMF Pro Mat has 40 lbs of crystal, and a negative ion button, for even higher utility.

Get 15% off those prices in our negotiated deal (use code GSG15), before it’s over on Friday!

RESOURCES:

A 2016 review of 6 studies on PEMF use for back pain showed significant reduction of pain intensity.

Three MD’s studied PEMF and found it can increase the structural integrity of bone and cartilage, enhancing repair and decreasing inflammation.

A 2002 study of 121 patients with diabetic neuropathy showed overall improvements.

A 1992 animal study showed regeneration of sciatic nerve using PEMF treatment.

A 2010 Biological Psychiatry paper, depression patients resistant to drug therapy showed improvements using PEMF.

A 2005 study showed PEMF pain and spasm levels reduced significantly for osteoarthritis patients using the mat twice a day, and no change in placebo group.

A 2003 study in Journal of Orthopaedic Research showed arterial dilation for cardiac patients, using the PEMF mat.



