Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda's avatar
Linda
Jun 6, 2023

Will buy it if Martin Pall, PhD, Devra Davis PhD, and Magda Havas PhD, all endorse it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
Jul 10, 2023

Hi Robyn 👋 I write about EmF!

Here's one EMF in our homes we have forgotten about:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/acelectricfields

So happy to have found your stack.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture