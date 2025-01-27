You may know that I’ve been studying how to protect my savings and investments, and how you might want to.

For me, after 40 years of working far more than full-time–and becoming aware since the world went bonkers in Mar 2020–that the most financially responsible among us were going to get penalized.

Gold and silver have been used as money for 5,000 years. But since 1974, nobody taught it in schools any more.

Right about the time France demanded the money the U.S. owed her, in gold, and sent a ship over for it.

So Nixon, not wanting EVERYBODY to call in their debts, canceled the gold standard for the U.S. Dollar.

Saying that it was just temporary. (But here we are, 52 years later. It wasn’t temporary. The only thing to give you confidence in the U.S. dollar is if you trust the U.S. federal government. Who has currently spent us $34 TRILLION into the red.)

GenX and younger have no concept of “money” being anything but the pieces of paper the governments issue. Pieces of paper that in NO country of the world are backed by gold anymore.

(Switzerland was the last country to abandon the “gold standard,” about 25 years ago.)

An interesting little group called the Sound Money Defense has been going to state legislatures for 10 years, and has gotten 45 out of 50 states to abandon sales tax on gold and silver.

They’ve also helped get 14 states to cancel capital gains tax on selling gold and silver.

Their goal is to move towards having gold and silver usable as money again.

Utah passed the Sound Money Bill in 2011, and recently passed a bill to invest $180M of the state’s money in physical gold.

The intent is that this is their first tranche, and they’ll invest more as time goes on.

(Utah is famous for having a balanced state budget. As in, they’re not deep in debt. States have assets and balance sheets, and they want to protect theirs, just like you want to protect yours!)

Texas also has massive gold holdings. Just one of many reasons why you often hear talk of Texas seceding from the United States. When you have your own money, you don’t rely on the dole of the federal government.)

Currently, the BRICS nations are all buying gold as fast as they can. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are the original countries in this trading bloc.

But 59 other countries have applied to BRICS, and many of them will be accepted this Fall, I’m sure. They’re going to be rolling out their version of a global reserve currency, to compete with the US dollar. Apparently it’s going to be backed by gold, and a basket of the currencies of those various nations.

I haven’t read a word about the US government buying up gold. I often think of Washington, D.C. as this far-off land, where we have absolutely no control, and everything they do seems rather insane.

At a state and local level, though, the best thing we can do, if we care about sound-money and free-market principles, is to be involved at the state and local legislature level.

And, be your own bank. Which we’ve been teaching in our TAFF Mastermind every Weds night, for over 3 years now.

The Money Metals Exchange teamed up with Sound Money Defense to give scholarships to college students who understand sound-money and free-market principles and want to be part of the movement back to them.

(Since Millennials and GenZ are going the other direction, toward Marxism. Equality for everyone. Which means nobody has any incentive to do a good job, and the state controls and/or owns everything.

Which means the “elites” are in government and public companies. Marxism never did eliminate “class” and make everyone equal.

Communism and collectivism have been a huge fail in 75+ countries, but they’ve rebranded it for the Western nations still attempting to put on a “democratic” facade, as the “public-private partnership.”)

When you buy gold and silver, and have physical possession of it, and you become The Central Bank of [You!].

You have, when you have gold and silver, as investor Jay Martin says, “Eff You” money.

Having some gold and silver allows you a hedge, against economic “black swan” events, when people are panic-buying and panic-selling.

It’s like leaving the big city, where you’re in centralized control, for a rural town with 20,000 people. You’re cutting your own path, taking responsibility for your own financial health.

Although gold recently hit an all-time high, and silver has gone up recently after over 10 years of being stagnant:

Everyone in the commodities space agrees that both gold and silver are very undervalued.

And silver, which is needed in solar and countless industrial uses, is projected to be in serious scarcity within a year to two years. (What happens when demand exceeds supply? Prices go up.)

For hundreds of years, an ounce of gold would buy a man’s fine suit. That shows you how gold has kept pace with inflation. Your dollars don’t!

If you’ve had $10,000 in the bank since 2019, you’ve probably noticed, that money will buy you 50-60% of what it did, before.

And I have listened to literally hundreds of market analysts, and the vast majority of them predict increasing inflation, not decreasing. So, if our government is printing more and more money, like they printed $6.5 Trillion for the “covid crisis,” what are you going to do about it, to protect your own savings?

I’m by no means saying to put everything you’ve got in gold and silver. It’s not a way to get rich. It’s more a hedge against inflation. And a way to store value.

We teach every Weds night on the ways smart North Americans are investing in the changing financial landscape.

We are NOT teaching crypto trading! (A great way to go broke, gambling.)

We’re teaching HOW TO BECOME YOUR OWN CENTRAL BANK. We’re not giving financial advice; we’re education and entertainment only! (We even play songs about crypto and sound money, set to 1980’s tunes!)

Every week, we share our own research on the best cryptocurrencies that are being mass adopted despite little media attention, and the pros and cons of various other ways to prepare against the uncertainty of our economy and financial institutions.

