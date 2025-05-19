You may have noticed most processed food now contains a warning on the label: “contains bioengineered ingredients.”

Unfortunately, bioengineering is worse than genetic modification. The warning is required, and the consumer has been told, with this label, to “buy at your own risk,” because food manufacturers can gene-splice to create artificial food-like substances and flavorings.

We won’t know until 20 years of usage, and data, what kind of negative effects these products will have on human health. But we do know that these ingredients are not properly tested for safety, and based on how GMO’s have gone, I am concerned about even more rise in auto-immune disease, neurological disease, mood disorders, and cancers.

Bioengineering means altering the molecular structure of food in ways that naturally raising fruits and vegetables and livestock doesn’t. Some of these biomolecules may be harmful to consume, and the way we’ll know is that many will buy food products, assuming that the companies wouldn’t be allowed to make it, if it weren’t safe.

Some bioengineered food additives have already been proven to be dangerous and have been flagged. That’s why there’s the required warning label. If we skip the processed food in drive-thrus, bags, cans, and packages of all kinds, and get back to making our own food, we’ll feel better, and not have this sense of unease, making us think, “What did I just eat?”

Let’s run through some of the popular brands and products with this warning label. We’ll start with cereals:

General Mills Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Cinnamon Chex, Post Oreo O’s, Kellogg’s Crispix, Rice Krispies Treats, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, and Raisin Bran

Besides cereals, a lot of cookies and crackers are using bioengineered ingredients, including:

Oreo’s, Chips Ahoy cookies, Pop Tarts, Nature’s Valley granola bars, Ritz Crackers, Cheez It crackers, Snyder’s pretzels, Dorito’s chips, Kroger potato chips, Goldfish crackers, Tostitos chips, Pepperidge Farm pumpernickel bread, Honey Made Graham Crackers, TastyKake HoneyBuns, Little Debbie Nutty Buddies, and more.

Frozen foods: Hot Pockets, Red Baron frozen pizza, Lean Cuisine, Mrs. T’s, Perogies, Red Lobster, and Cheddar Bay biscuits

Dairy products: Coffee Mate creamer, Dannon Greek yogurt, Blue Bell ice cream, Publix Cookies & Cream ice cream

Condiments: Hellman’s Real mayonnaise, Hidden Valley Ranch, Sweet Baby Ray’s buffalo wing sauce, Prego plant-protein spaghetti sauce, and Great Value classic ranch seasoning mix

Soups: Spaghetti-O’s, Campbell’s chicken noodle soup, and beef gravy, and tomato soup, and ham & bean soup

Candy: M&M’s, Snickers, Skittles, Jolly Ranchers Stix, lots more but this is a sampling

So, what do we do? We highly recommend forgoing a bit of convenience, and getting your health back making your own food again. There’s a movement afoot to regain control of our health.

My 12 Steps to Whole Foods course is a compendium of the 12 best practices, each with recipes and instructions, that got my health back after my small family tanked in our health, after the standard American diet for years, and some injectable pharmaceutical products.

I regained my family's health. I've continued on this plan for half my life now, and I feel so good, and I recovered my children's health—I'll never go back.

None of the above bioengineered foods are in my diet, and it’s not hard to avoid them! I hope for the same, for you.

