Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary's avatar
Mary
Apr 21, 2025

Glad you posted this Robin. Sometime told me recently that it takes an acquired taste to get into avocados. I'm gonna start eating avocados simply for the nutritional benefits. I hate the unsweetened cranberry juice. But I'm drinking it just the same for the antioxidant benefits.

I've finally learned to leave the store bought fruit and vegetables alone. They are too high in sodium and sugar. I'll try my hand at making a smoothie again. I put too much veggie content in my first one. It will have been perfect to put in a soup. But I don't otherwise make another paste. Will be adding around 2/3 liquid in the future. Will be checking your site for those recipes you have posted too.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture