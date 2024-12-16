I have a LOT of good news for you today. If you’d rather watch this, versus read, here you go.

I want to answer a question I’m often asked–if it’s non-GMO, is it also organic?

And, if it’s organic–is it also non-GMO?

You may have heard that lots of non-GMO foods are sprayed with Roundup as a “desiccant,” or drying agent, to avoid mold.

The crops that have a non-GMO label but may be grown without Roundup as a weed killer but then be sprayed with Roundup as a desiccant are:

Wheat

Oats

Lentils

Potatoes

Beans

Peas

Beets

Sugar beets

Corn

So I have 5 pieces of good news: one is that better ways of drying crops are being adopted as American consumers react after decades of exposure to Roundup. It’s not really that hard to use other means of keeping crops dry.

But until Americans pushed back, until Roundup had lost a bunch of lawsuits, and until a new administration was coming in to clean things up instead of create more market share for Monsanto–things were looking bleak.

Today, there’s hope.

Second, many American companies, even without the government’s involvement, have committed to getting rid of glyphosate-sprayed crops, some as early as 2025. Including Kellogg’s, Costco, and Ben & Jerry’s.

Third, instead of a former Monsanto chief being in charge, there’s a new sheriff in town starting Jan 2025 over Health and Human Services, RFK Jr–

–who I think we can be confident understands and will improve growing practices and labeling laws for the first time in years.

And I would imagine many companies are already meeting to get toxic food additives out of their American products that are already illegal in many other countries, especially Europe where they’ve historically been more protective of their food supply.

Because RFK Jr. has a 30-day, 60-day and 90-day plan, when he takes office in January.

And hundreds of toxic chemicals in food are literally in his Day 1 gun sites.

And fourth, Joel Salatin, a regenerative farmer, has been appointed to a USDA position. So I think we’re going to see a renaissance of better farming practices where we respect the microbiome of the soil that feeds us all.

Honestly, farmers don’t know how, anymore, and they need incentives to do so, and they need to be taught how to do so.

The best way to avoid glyphosate besides growing some of your food yourself, which we do, and which we highly recommend–is to look for the certified USDA organic label.

Vote for what you want more of, by buying it!

While even these foods sometimes are contaminated by cross currents in the air from a glyphosate-spraying farm nearby, the Organic label means much more than the non-GMO label.

If you’re looking to avoid the carcinogen and neurotoxin Roundup, or glyphosate–certified organic means no Roundup, and no GMO either.

If it’s certified organic, no Roundup was used in its growing OR as a desiccant afterward. And again, if it’s organic, it’s also not genetically modified.

Remember there’s a new organic certificate that means only 70% of the ingredients can be organic, it looks like this – but the official USDA organic label still requires 95% or more of the product to be grown according to the organic standards.

The USDA organic label is still the best evidence you’ve got that the product is much safer to buy and consume—and a 5th piece of good news is that currently we have about 100 times more organic options than we did 20 years ago.

