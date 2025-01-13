Do you feel like the FDA is protecting your health, with 12,000 chemicals approved for our food supply, alone?

(And exponentially more, in our drugs and other products.)

I think you’ll probably say no. And I’m with you. And I’m not too excited about what our DoD is doing, always a Forever War going, that we fund and send our kids off to “defend democracy” (I’m not buying it anymore).

I don’t think the Fed is whatsoever federal, and they’re not there to get rid of inflation. They NEED inflation, to roll debt off the balance sheet.

I don’t exactly trust our central banks–getting permanently canceled by 3 big banks in 2021, no reason given, made that a certainty. I don’t trust the Treasury.

The CDC isn’t controlling diseases. They did have a huge (steel-fisted) hand in destroying the economy, though.

We’re not exactly this democracy they’re always talking about, are they? I mean, nobody consulted ME about sending money to these wars thousands of miles away.

But what if that’s really good news? Or at least, LEARNING that is.

Because it makes you realize that YOU are in charge of you, and it makes you take more control of your future? (Whereas most just get in the back seat, and let those institutions tell them how to live.)

It’s not that fun to wake up to the corruption all around us. But after a while you figure out–it’s actually always been this way. Big Government versus We the People, over and over, throughout history.

I can’t solve all the problems. But I’m super passionate about waking people up to the fact that they can protect what they’ve been working for, their whole lives, rather than watching their dollars turn to dust.

I’ve been teaching every Weds night, for 3.5 years, on HOW TO BE YOUR OWN BANK.

How to hedge against the rapidly debasing dollar.

(It’s going to get much worse, the dollar situation–our politicians will make sure of it. There’s not one of them willing to cut spending, let alone a majority of them. They win elections by promising free stuff. And, debasing the dollar helps them “roll off” debt!)

If you and I sit in the dollar and do nothing, maybe lend money in the form of bonds or t-bills to our insolvent government, currently paying interest on $35T in debt–

–we’re the proverbial ostrich with our head in the sand. Please forgive me for mixing my metaphors: we’re watching our money turn to sand.

Taxation is legal theft. Inflation is legal theft.

Companies aren’t charging you more because they want to–they’d love to KEEP your business rather than have you go elsewhere for their products–

–prices have gone up because THEIR costs have gone up, too.

It’s the bankers and the legislators–with some help from the President, lobbyists, and powerful big corporations–together, with a perverse set of incentives, put us in this fix.

As George Carlin said, “It’s one big club, and you ain’t in it!”

Well, we’re never going to be in it, but we can form our own club. And become our own bank.

My colleagues who teach with me read and listen to content every day, with all our spare time.

Join us in the Mastermind, here (in fact, read some of the testimonials from our members). Get a free month AND an extra $50 off with coupon code ROBYN.

And every week get the “Reader’s Digest” of the best thinkers in macroeconomics, markets, crypto, and how the radically changing economy and financial system unfolds.

If I haven’t put 20 hours in, by Weds night, toward being able to give YOU the Cliffs Notes–I consider myself to have failed in my job. The other coaches and analysts I bring in–same thing.

And then, on Weds night, we come to class at 8 PM Eastern, and for 90 minutes, we teach you about what we think is most important.

I mostly research and teach about how the economy is evolving, and topics outside crypto–for preparedness, precious metals investing, and more.

Our other coaches research and teach in the crypto projects that are being mass adopted, and will be the Google, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta of the future. (Don’t you wish you’d known to invest in them 15 years ago?)

I hope you join us in the Take Action for Freedom (TAFF) Insiders Mastermind. You can start by going through the beginner video-training modules.

But also join us on Weds nights. Ask your questions in the chat, and we take them on.

Learning about crypto is daunting at first. But you’ve tackled new subjects many times before.

I remember the whole first QUARTER of AP chemistry and calculus class in high school, being on the verge of tears, I was so overwhelmed.

This subject, I do not feel is optional. I’m no techie, and so this wasn’t a natural “bridge to cross” for me.

A lot of people are just sitting around in their 60-40 stock portfolio, but that is really a thing of the past.

It might get people over 70 yo through–but for the rest of us, we’ve got to learn this new system.

How much sense does the 20-year US Treasury bond make, when Asian countries are dumping billions of dollars of their US bonds?

When the whole world watched us freeze and confiscate billions of dollars’ worth of Russia’s assets–putting all the countries of the world on notice about it not being safe to transact in dollars?

As the whole world sees we finance others’ wars?

And we’re in $35T in debt?

Some experts think we MIGHT have one more bailout in us, before total failure. If we do a bailout like they did for covid, it’ll cost $20T at least, and maybe $40T.

When the US debt goes “hockey stick,” expect an acceleration of inflation. We’ve already lost 97% of our purchasing power in the last 100 years.

It’s anyone’s guess when they cannot print enough money to stop the collapse. There’s evidence everywhere those “in the know” are preparing for the new financial system, when this one fails.

So, what are YOU going to do to prepare yourself and your family?

In the Mastermind, I also have a 90-minute Preparedness class. On all the basics to have on hand, to be ready for whatever.

I also recorded for you how to easily make short-term loans to the government to make a bit more than you’re losing in inflation (currently at least), in the form of T-Bills.

I taught political science, American history and basic economics at BYU–and I could see that the entire financial system is shifting, and the investments I’d made after 40 years of more than full-time work, were at risk.

Virtually every industry is currently being disrupted by the blockchain and AI.

So, where empowerment starts is with LEARNING. I’d love to be part of your educational process.

The YouTube space is really daunting, as it’s mostly “crypto bros” who are day-trading meme coins hoping one of them “goes to the moon.”

I don’t give financial advice. (Though I fired my own financial planner 10 years ago, when I realized he was a commissioned salesman putting me in the index funds that compensated him best. And DIY, I quadrupled my wealth.)

I just want you to be on the winning side, rather than the losing side, and like anything else, that starts with education.

We’re not into what the crypto bros on YouTube teach. If you want to place 1-to-100 odds on a meme coin, we’re not for you.

99% of those people lose all their money. We’re not teaching gambling.

The day I let my financial advisor go was a good day, because that was the day I took responsibility for my own investing.

Kind of like the day I cried all the way home from the pediatrician, when he tried to put my first child on a 5th course of steroids in one year, telling me, “It’s guaranteed to stunt his growth, at this point.”

That was the day I took responsibility for our health. Which radically changed our lives for the better.

In March of 2020, when I realized our “leaders” were shutting down economies over the world, and as a business owner I knew that then, or later, we would have hell to pay–

–I knew I’d better start studying what to invest in, because the whole world was moving under our feet.

I knew what I didn’t know, firing my wealth advisor 10 years ago, and starting into crypto in Mar 2020–

–so I set out to learn. I’ve increased my net worth 400% since then. Americans with money just sitting in the bank have lost 50% of their earning power, since 2020.

We would love to teach you preparedness. How to hedge against the failing dollar. How to feel more confident in YOUR future, even though you can’t control what governments and markets do.

And which crypto projects look like they’re going to take us into the future and soar–because they’re being adopted by big institutions, and they’re disrupting (and improving!) industries.

We even offer private coaching sessions. To help you get started, and transact, and get started protecting yourself and those you love.

