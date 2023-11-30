I listened to the most amazing video by Bitcoin maxi Michael Saylor recently.

He was asked at a spectacular party held at an Italian villa, to sit down right then and there, and write up 10 life lessons, for the host’s twins, as they turned 21. The host wanted to present his children with a roadmap for life, from people who are winning at it.

I so deeply agreed with what Saylor has learned (he’s my age), that I’m writing his 10 Rules for Life up here, and I added my own brief commentary on them:

1. FOCUS YOUR ENERGY

I used to try to take everything on. I had 100 great ideas every year. Then I ended up just doing everything badly, and burning out. You can’t do everything, so say no to what you can’t do, and find what the highest and best purpose is, in your life.



2. GUARD YOUR TIME

Did we just hear TWO top “life rules” where you learn to say no? Say no to stuff that steals your time and give nothing back. Video gaming and porn and TikTok are a waste of a life; I wish I could get our adult kids to see that while they’re doing that, someone else is learning something important and fascinating and useful, for a successful life.



3. TRAIN YOUR MIND

Learn to use your language well. Learn relationship and communication skills. Learn how money works. Learn about your health. Learn to think critically, and not jump to conclusions, so you can see past all the marketing we’re bombarded with, and not lose all your time and money to the wrong things.



4. TRAIN YOUR BODY

Be consistent about doing something that keeps you fit and active. Eat right, because you could eat a meat-and-processed-food diet in your 20’s and 30’s, but in your 40’s and beyond, you will pay the price. If your body goes, your mind will go, too.



5. THINK FOR YOURSELF

Most everyone giving you information has an agenda. Assume all information is distorted. When you can think for yourself, you can claw through all the nonsense and marketing, to find the truth.



6. CURATE YOUR FRIENDSHIPS

How many people’s lives are ruined from one bad friend in adolescence? Find the right ones and cherish them. Ditch the bad ones who bring you down and criticize you.



7. CURATE YOUR ENVIRONMENT

Pick a healthy, happy environment. What city, neighborhood, home and space you will live and work in.



8. KEEP YOUR PROMISES

People will remember, your entire life, whether you kept or broke or kept your promises. Bend heaven and earth to keep the promises you make. I have recently come out of a lawsuit against someone who broke his promises to every single person near him, and he’s now lonely, broke, and miserable. I’d rather make less money, but not have to devote brain share to remembering any lies, or avoiding people I broke promises to.



9. STAY CHEERFUL; BE CONSTRUCTIVE

If you sit with someone and talk about awful things, you’ll see them slump lower and lower, as their vibration goes lower. You can and do uplift or downgrade others’ mental health. Do you want to be with people who uplift or depress you? (Everyone else has the same reaction to you.) What goes viral on Twitter is the cheerful, funny, or solution-oriented information. People should look forward to seeing you.



10. UPGRADE THE WORLD

There are a thousand ways to do this. What’s your way?

I love Michael Saylor. He’s had a colorful history, including having made a lot of mistakes. He quit his 24-year longest-running-ever CEO of a public company job … to promote Bitcoin full-time. For some great reasons I completely agree with.

If you’d like to watch Saylor’s interview where he reviewed these things, check it out here.

